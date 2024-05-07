The Dallas Cowboys are not interested in trading for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris despite some rumblings that the team was considering doing so, according to NFL Media.

Dallas recently addressed its running back position when it re-signed former two-time league rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year deal. The Cowboys still have Rico Dowdle (who backed up Tony Pollard last year) and 2023 sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn in addition to free agent acquisition Royce Freeman.

Harris' future was brought to the forefront of conversation after the Steelers declined to pick up his fifth-year option, meaning that Harris is currently slated to become a free agent after the 2024 season. The Steelers reportedly are open to re-signing Harris after the 2024 season but first want to see how he fits inside new coordinator Arthur Smith's offense.

Harris is still a valuable part of the Steelers' offense, which is one of the reasons why Pittsburgh is not expected to trade him. He handled the ball on 27% of the Steelers' offensive snaps last season. He played his best down the stretch last season, rushing for a combined 312 yards and 4 touchdowns in Pittsburgh's last three games. The Steelers won each game and managed to clinch a wild-card playoff berth.

Harris -- the only NFL running back to rush for over 1,000 yards each of the past three seasons -- is expected to share Pittsburgh's workout this offseason with Jaylen Warren, a 2022 undrafted rookie who saw an increased role in the offense last season. It's currently not known if Harris will continue to start or if Warren's role will continue to increase in 2024.