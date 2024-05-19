There are five quarterbacks who currently make over $50 million a season, and that number is expected to increase sometime in the very near future. The Jaguars are in talks with quarterback Trevor Lawrence about a contract extension that is expected to pay him around $50 million annually, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Jaguars are all in on Lawrence, according to the report, hence their extension talks with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but it appears that he and the Jaguars are trying to get a new deal done before the start of the 2024 season.

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • #16 CMP% 65.6 YDs 4016 TD 21 INT 14 YD/Att 7.12 View Profile

Lawrence opened up about his contract situation last month while confirming that he and the Jaguars had started to discuss a possible extension.

"I'd love to, obviously, be a Jag for as long as possible," Lawrence said at the time. "We love it here and I love where we're headed as an organization and feel like I'm just getting better every year. My best ball is definitely ahead of me. So, from that standpoint, obviously, yeah, that would be great."

A national championship-winning quarterback at Clemson, Lawrence has lived up to high pre-draft expectations. After a rocky rookie season, Lawrence bounced back with a highly-impressive 2022 season that included his first Pro Bowl berth. Lawrence also helped lead the Jaguars to a surprising division title and upset win over the Chargers in the AFC wild card round.

Last year, Lawrence put up similar numbers despite being hampered by injuries that ultimately led to his streak of 49 consecutive NFL starts ending.

Lawrence is in line to join Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts as the NFL's $50 million quarterbacks. Dak Prescott, the next quarterback after Lawrence who could possibly be joining that fraternity, is entering his final year under contract with the Dallas Cowboys.