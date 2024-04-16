Trevor Lawrence is entering Year 4 of his career and the former No. 1 overall pick is now eligible to agree to an extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 24-year-old is currently under contract through 2024, but the Jaguars could -- and most likely will later this offseason -- pick up his fifth-year option ensuring him being under team control through 2025. With Lawrence not likely to see free agency anytime soon, this is typically the window for teams to lock in their franchise quarterbacks for the foreseeable future.

"There's definitely been some conversations," Lawrence said Tuesday when asked about his extension eligibility. "As far as where that's at now, it's not really my focus. I'd love to, obviously, be a Jag for as long as possible. We love it here and I love where we're headed as an organization and feel like I'm just getting better every year. My best ball is definitely ahead of me. So, from that standpoint, obviously, yeah, that would be great.

"But, like you said, it's going into my fourth year, it's not like this is necessarily going to be my last season. There's a lot that could happen. So, not really my focus right now. At the end of the day, my job isn't going to change whether I get extended or not before this season. My job is to go win games and to be the best I can be for this team so we can have a chance to win a Super Bowl. Even if I get the contract extension, that's still my job."

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • #16 CMP% 65.6 YDs 4016 TD 21 INT 14 YD/Att 7.12 View Profile

While Lawrence is keeping his focus on his on-field preparations for the upcoming season, he did admit that he'd welcome getting the deal done.

"I can't lie, obviously, it would be nice to have that done and feel good about it," he said. "But, no, it's not really the focus right now. I know where we're at, I know where we're heading, and I know what I have to do. There's some improvements that I have to make going forward."

Lawrence is 20-30 as the starter through his first three regular seasons, including an 8-8 record in his 16 starts last year. The 2023 campaign was a low point in the Lawrence era after the Jaguars lost five of their last six games, which dropped them out of the playoff picture and allowed the Texans to win the AFC South. Lawrence battled injuries throughout that collapse down the stretch.

That said, Lawrence has flashed his potential, which made him arguably one of the top prospects in recent memory when he was coming out of Clemson, and there's no reason to believe he won't get an extension from the Jaguars. When that comes, however, will be the question to monitor over the next few months.