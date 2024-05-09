Anything that Tom Brady says is bound to draw headlines, especially with the future Hall of Fame quarterback recently teasing yet another NFL comeback. But the retired signal-caller is now apologizing for what others have said in relation to him, according to Us Weekly, recently speaking with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen over what she deemed "disparaging" comments in Netflix's "The Roast of Tom Brady" comedy special.

Brady, 46, was the subject of the roast, which saw a slew of comedians and former colleagues, including longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, poke fun at the Super Bowl champion's on- and off-field career. Bündchen, who shares two kids with Brady, was referenced multiple times during the special, with comedians Kevin Hart and Nikki Glaser notably joking about her 2022 divorce from the quarterback -- a high-profile split that hung over the his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The jokes included references to Bündchen's new partner, a professional jiu-jitsu trainer.

"Gisele and Tom had a 'no disparaging remarks' rule when it came to speaking about each other or their marriage and divorce," Us Weekly reported Wednesday. "She (was) definitely offended and upset about the comments made at the roast. ... She thinks her new relationship should have been off-limits. (But) Tom did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her. They are cordial and only communicate about the kids."

Brady, who reportedly lacked full knowledge of which jokes would be aired at the special, appeared visibly uncomfortable during some of the comments regarding Bündchen, and also made waves for seemingly shutting down another joke about Patriots owner Robert Kraft. He was a willing participant for most of the nearly three-hour show, however, even taking the stage to offer jokes of his own.