The New York Giants are synonymous with ferocious pass rush units. Lawrence Taylor, Carl Banks and Leonard Marshall helped spearhead the Giants' first two Super Bowl wins, and Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck and Osi Umenyiora were big contributors to New York's shocking Super Bowl win over the previously undefeated Patriots in 2007.

Brian Burns, a two-time Pro Bowler who signed a long-term deal with the Giants after being traded from Carolina this offseason, feels that Big Blue's pass rush will once again be a force to be reckoned with in 2024. In New York, Burns is joining forces with fellow outside rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, who recorded a combined 16 sacks in 2023.

"He commands a lot (of attention)," Burns said of Lawrence, via NFL Media. "I'm excited for it because I know (offenses) really have to key in on him, and also having somebody opposite of me, they're pretty much going to have to pick their poison on who they're going to key or slide to. With Dex demanding so much attention and Kayvon also demanding attention, it's going to free us up a lot."

There's no doubt that the Giants' trio of Burns, Lawrence and Thibodeaux will give opposing offensive coordinators headaches. Each player is a matchup nightmare in their own right; the fact that they are all now on the same defense will -- to use Burns' term -- pick their poison as far as which defender to try avoid on a given play.

"That is soon to be found out," Burns said when asked about the trio's potential together. "As of right now we're just trying to get better every day. With our combined talents, I think the sky's the limit. We can really do anything. And we're all young, so hopefully this is years to come."

New York will need this trio to make a significant impact on a consistent basis in 2024. The Giants, after all, have to face quarterbacks Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts and No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels a combined six times this year. New York's upcoming schedule also includes games against top-tier quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson.

The Giants' defense may also have to carry the load for an offense that this offseason lost former Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley, who joined forces with rival Philadelphia in free agency.