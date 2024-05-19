It appears that the torch has been passed from Tom Brady to Drake Maye. Brady, a future Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins, recently met New England's new quarterback and several other members of this year's rookie class during a meet up hosted by Fanatics.

Brady shared "invaluable advice and knowledge" to the rookies, according to Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

Maye isn't Brady's successor, per se. Maye is actually succeeding Mac Jones, who was supposed to be Brady's long-term successor. But Jones failed to live up to pre-draft expectations, and he was ultimately dealt to Jacksonville earlier this offseason.

To his credit, Maye doesn't appear to be carrying the burden of playing Brady's position for Brady's old team. If anything, Maye is looking to create his own legacy with the Patriots and the NFL.

"Tom Brady's the G.O.A.T.," Maye said shortly after being drafted. "It's easy to say that. He's the best that ever played this game. I'm not going to be Tom Brady. So, I'm just going to try to be Drake Maye, and from there, I'm just trying to learn from him, hopefully get to know him a little bit. Other than that, just try to soak it up, be a sponge and try to learn all I can from him. He's the man of that town."