The 2024 NFL schedule is set for a full unveiling Wednesday night, but ahead of schedule (see what we did there?), we've already got a complete look at this year's overseas slate. Announced on a special edition of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," this year's International Series includes five different regular-season contests.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchups:

Week 1: Eagles vs. Packers (Brazil)

Date: Friday, Sept. 6 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Arena Corinthians (São Paulo, Brazil)

TV/stream: Peacock

The NFL's first-ever South American contest will pit two of the NFC's top contenders against each other, with Jalen Hurts and the Eagles "hosting" Jordan Love and the Packers on Friday night, one day after the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs kick off the 2024 schedule.

Week 5: Jets vs. Vikings (England)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 6 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England)

TV/stream: NFL Network, NFL+, fubo

A month after debuting on "Monday Night Football," the 2024 Jets will hit the road to take on one of Aaron Rodgers' former longtime NFC North rivals in the Vikings. It's anyone's guess as to who will be under center for Minnesota: rookie J.J. McCarthy or former Jets first-rounder Sam Darnold.

Week 6: Bears vs. Jaguars (England)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England)

TV/stream: NFL Network, NFL+, fubo

For the second straight week, London will play host to an NFC North squad, this time presumably featuring No. 1 pick Caleb Williams for the Bears. Jacksonville, of course, is no stranger to suiting up in England; since 2013, the Jags have played in London every year, except for 2020.

Week 7: Jaguars vs. Patriots (England)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 20 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Wembley Stadium (London, England)

TV/stream: NFL Network, NFL+, fubo

The Jaguars will play a second consecutive London game here, this time hopping over to Wembley for a matchup with Jerod Mayo's Patriots. Could first-round rookie Drake Maye be under center for New England by this point?

Week 10: Giants vs. Panthers (Germany)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 10 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany)

TV/stream: NFL Network, NFL+, fubo

Two years after the NFL held its first-ever regular-season game in Germany, two rebuilding NFC squads will square off just over halfway through the schedule this time around. New York is looking to rebound after a Year 2 regression from the Brian Daboll regime, while the Panthers are under new coach Dave Canales.