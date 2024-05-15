Two years after debuting its first Christmas Day tripleheader, the NFL is returning for Dec. 25 action as part of the 2024 schedule, announcing Wednesday two different holiday matchups that'll air on a new platform.

As teased earlier Wednesday, Netflix will exclusively stream both of the NFL's 2024 Christmas games as part of a new three-year deal with the league. The global streaming service will also air at least one Christmas game in both 2025 and 2026 thanks to the agreement.

Below is a look at this year's Christmas matchups, which will fall in Week 17 of the regular season:

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 25 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh) | Stream: Netflix

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will visit a potentially snowy Pennsylvania for their first matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers since the 2021 playoffs, when Ben Roethlisberger was still under center for Steel City. This marks the Chiefs' second straight Christmas appearance, after 2023's rivalry game against the Las Vegas Raiders. It's uncertain just which signal-caller they'll be facing this time, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields set to compete for starting duties in Pittsburgh. Either way, this figures to be must-see TV, with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin looking to secure yet another non-losing season.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 25 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston) | Stream: Netflix

A rematch of 2023's divisional round AFC showdown, in which Baltimore routed Houston to advance to the conference title game, this one could once again pit two top Super Bowl contenders against each other. The Ravens boast the reigning NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson, with longtime Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry now by his side in the backfield. The Texans, meanwhile, have Stefon Diggs headlining an upgraded receiving corps for 2023 rookie standout C.J. Stroud, as well as a defense that added several key veterans. It's very possible this one could go down as a preview of another postseason showdown.