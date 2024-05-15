If things continue to follow their current course, Dak Prescott will be able to test the open market for the very first time next offseason. Prescott and the Cowboys have not made any noticeable progress toward the quarterback's contract, according to ESPN, with Prescott slated to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

Prescott, 30, is entering the final year of his four-year, $160 million contract extension that he signed in March of 2021. The three-time Pro Bowler is in line for a big payday given the contracts other top-tier quarterbacks have received since Prescott's extension. Jared Goff, for example, was recently given an extension from the Lions that made him the fifth quarterback that is making at least $50 million per season.

Prescott is clearly deserving of a similar deal, but one could assume that the Cowboys aren't sure if they want to further invest in him or go in a different direction. It should be noted that Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said that extending Prescott's contract is a priority while adding that those types of deals "take time."

"I totally think Dak can lead us to a championship," Jones said earlier this month. "He does everything the right way. He's certainly the leader of this football team. He keeps everybody motivated in the offseason. He's got everybody working out and doing all the things that it takes to put in the work to give yourself every opportunity to win a championship."

The Cowboys do have time to get a deal done, as Prescott still has one year left under his current contract. But until pen has been put to paper, speculation about Prescott's future with the team will only increase.

Wherever he plays next, Prescott will surely join the list of $50 million quarterbacks, long as he continues to play at the level that he did in 2023, when he became the first Cowboys quarterback to outright lead the NFL in touchdown passes. Prescott also finished second in the NFL in QBR and third in passing yards.

Prescott has also tallied a gaudy 73-41 regular season record as the Cowboys' starting quarterback. Postseason success, or lack thereof, is the only thing that's currently missing from Prescott's list of bonafides. He's 2-5 in the postseason entering the 2024 season, as the Cowboys' drought without a Super Bowl appearances is now at 29 years in counting.

"I've talked about how this is where I want to be, but at the end of the day, my focus is strictly on helping my team," Prescott said earlier this offseason. "As simple as that. I don't get caught up in the talks. You guys know that it's been years of it. So I'm just focused on helping this team right now, be the best I can and get better."