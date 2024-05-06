Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott still does not have an extension signed as he enters the final year of his four-year, $160 million contract. The contract includes a no-franchise tag clause and a no-trade clause.

This could be Prescott's final year in Dallas if a deal does not get done, as he will be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season, but the quarterback says there has been some communication about getting something done. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones says getting a new contract done is a "priority" saying the reason it has not happened yet is because franchise quarterback contracts "take time."

Prescott has seen success in Dallas, but that success has stopped at the playoffs. Since he joined the Cowboys in 2016, the farthest the team has made it is the divisional round. Despite what appears to be a playoff curse in Dallas, Jones is confident that Prescott can help the team win a Super Bowl.

"Absolutely. I mean, I totally think Dak can lead us to a championship," Jones said. "He does everything the right way. He's certainly the leader of this football team. He keeps everybody motivated in the offseason. He's got everybody working out and doing all the things that it takes to put in the work to give yourself every opportunity to win a championship."

Jones addressed the playoff losses, saying, "It just so happens that sometimes that old oblong football doesn't bounce your way. And we've had some tough breaks and tough games there in the postseason."

The oblong football has not bounced the Cowboys way to get them to a championship since 1995, but the feeling from the team is that No. 4 can be the one to bring them to the promise land.

Jones reflected on the positives of the Dak Era and says his team is consistently a contender in the NFL. Last season, Prescott led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and 410 completions. He also had 4,516 yards, a 69.5 completion percentage and nine interceptions.

"But we've won 12 games three years in a row," he said. "I think that's right at the top in terms of what teams have done over a three-year period. And we're hanging around the rim. We've just gotta go up there and grab it, to use a basketball term, and dunk it in. We're hanging around the rim. We just got to get the job done."

There is no guarantee that Prescott will remain a Cowboy, but owner Jerry Jones has also been adamant that they want to keep him around.

"We want Dak Prescott. That's that," the owner said.