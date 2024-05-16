Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is known for quite a few things: a tireless work ethic, a voice reminiscent of former mentor Jon Gruden, and an exhaustive memory. This week, as part of the Rams' 2024 schedule release, McVay put the latter to the test ... and aced it.

Asked a series of questions about the Rams' 2024 opponents, each of them focused on hyper-specific stats, play calls and extracurricular moments from years earlier, McVay went a perfect 14-for-14, recounting everything from a first-and-goal fourth-quarter play call from a Week 7 game in 2021 to the West Coast rapper involved in a touchdown celebration against the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.

Here a few of the other specific things McVay recalled in the trivia rundown:

How, exactly, does McVay keep all this straight?

"I have no life, really," he laughed.