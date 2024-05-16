Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is known for quite a few things: a tireless work ethic, a voice reminiscent of former mentor Jon Gruden, and an exhaustive memory. This week, as part of the Rams' 2024 schedule release, McVay put the latter to the test ... and aced it.
Asked a series of questions about the Rams' 2024 opponents, each of them focused on hyper-specific stats, play calls and extracurricular moments from years earlier, McVay went a perfect 14-for-14, recounting everything from a first-and-goal fourth-quarter play call from a Week 7 game in 2021 to the West Coast rapper involved in a touchdown celebration against the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.
Calling dibs on Coach for Trivia Night. pic.twitter.com/ylrh1V8WY7— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 16, 2024
Here a few of the other specific things McVay recalled in the trivia rundown:
- Which quarterback Aaron Donald tackled -- and how the tackle was delivered -- when the retired defensive tackle logged his 100th career sack
- The play call that preceded wide receiver Cooper Kupp's boisterous celebration in the 2021 NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers
- Which famous artist performed at halftime of the 2006 Super Bowl involving the Chicago Bears
- The top three all-time leading receivers in Green Bay Packers history
- How much time remained on the clock for the Rams' game-winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders during "Thursday Night Football" in 2022
- The play call for Puka Nacua's first career touchdown catch
How, exactly, does McVay keep all this straight?
"I have no life, really," he laughed.