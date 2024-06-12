Aaron Rodgers is not at the New York Jets' mandatory minicamp. And now his longtime friend and offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, is not calling plays for the team's offense. Or at least that was the case for part of Wednesday's practice, per SNY, during which Todd Downing took over as the play-caller during two-minute drills.

It's not entirely unusual for different coaches to call plays during offseason practice, especially when it comes to situational drills. Some teams even carry the format into regular-season action, allowing multiple coaches to share play-calling responsibilities. But it's a notable occurrence considering all that surrounds Rodgers and Hackett.

Rodgers, of course, was a full participant at the Jets' voluntary workouts this spring, but his omission from mandatory minicamp is "unexcused," as coach Robert Saleh confirmed Tuesday, subjecting the star quarterback to fines. Hackett, meanwhile, enters his second year as the team's offensive coordinator despite a maligned turn in that role in 2023, plus reports New York quietly tried to replace him as the leader of the offense this offseason.

Rodgers and Hackett have a noted history together, spending the 2019-2021 seasons together with the Green Bay Packers. Downing, on the other hand, is currently tabbed the Jets' quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, after only holding the latter title in 2023. Best known as a former assistant with the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans, he replaced the departed Rob Calabrese as Rodgers' position coach this February.

Downing also previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Raiders (2017) and Titans (2021-2022).