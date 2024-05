Congratulations, NFL fans. You've made it one step closer toward the 2024 season with the official release of this year's schedule. On Wednesday night, all 32 teams received their schedules for the upcoming season.

Several matchups were revealed prior to Wednesday night, including the season's opening game between the Chiefs and Ravens in a rematch of last year's AFC Championship and Aaron Rodgers and the Jets facing the defending NFC champion 49ers in San Francisco in the first "Monday Night Football" matchup of the season. On Tuesday, CBS announced that the Bengals and Chiefs would renew their rivalry in Kansas City in Week 2.

So, what about the other games on the schedule? Don't worry, we've got you covered with each team's entire schedule, via Sports Illustrated.

**All kickoffs are ET

Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): vs. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): vs. Lions, 4:25 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): vs. Commanders, 4:05 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): at 49ers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 13): at Packers, 1 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 21): vs. Chargers (MNF), 8 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): vs. Bears, 4:05 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): vs. Jets, 4:25 p.m.

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (Nov. 24): at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Vikings, 1 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8): vs. Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15): vs. Patriots, 4:25 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 28/29): at Rams, TBD

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): vs. 49ers, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 8): vs. Steelers, 1 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 16): at Eagles (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): vs. Chiefs (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): vs. Saints, 1 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 3): vs. Buccaneers (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 13): at Panthers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct 20): vs. Seahawks, 1 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27) at Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): vs. Cowboys, 1 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Saints, 1 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 17): at Broncos, 4:05 p.m.

Week 12: BYE

Week 13 (Dec. 1): vs. Chargers, 1 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8) vs. Vikings, 1 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 16) at Raiders (MNF), 8:30 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): vs. Giants, 1 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Commanders, TBD

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): vs. Panthers, TBD

Baltimore Ravens

Week 1 (Sept. 5): at Chiefs (TNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): vs. Raiders, 1 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): vs. Bills, 8:20 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): at Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 13): vs. Commanders, 1 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 21): at Buccaneers (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): vs. Broncos, 1 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 7): vs. Bengals (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 17): at Steelers, 1 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 25): at Chargers (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 1): vs. Eagles, 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: BYE

Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Giants, 1 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 21) vs. Steelers (Sat.), 4:30 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 25): at Texans (Wed.), 4:30 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): vs. Browns, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Cardinals, 1 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 12): at Dolphins (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 23): vs. Jaguars (MNF), 7:30 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): at Ravens (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): at Texans, 1 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 14): at Jets (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 20): vs. Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): vs. Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 17): vs. Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.

Week 12: BYE

Week 13 (Dec. 1): vs. 49ers (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8): at Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Lions, 4:25 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): vs. Patriots, 1 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 29): vs. Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): at Patriots, TBD

Carolina Panthers

Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Saints, 1 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): vs. Chargers, 1 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): at Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): vs. Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): at Bears, 1 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 13): vs. Falcons, 4:25 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Commanders, 4:05 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): vs. Saints, 1 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): vs. Giants (Germany), 9:30 a.m.

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (Nov. 24): vs. Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 1): vs. Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8): at Eagles, 1 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15): vs. Cowboys, 1 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): vs. Cardinals, 1 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 29) at Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): at Falcons, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 8): vs. Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): at Texans (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): at Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): vs. Rams, 1 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): vs. Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 13): vs. Jaguars (England), 8:30 a.m.

Week 7: BYE

Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Commanders, 1 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): vs. Patriots, 1 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 17): vs. Packers, 1 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 24): vs. Vikings, 1 p.m.

Week 13 (Nov. 28): at Lions (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8): at 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Vikings (MNF), 8 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): vs. Lions, 1 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 26): vs. Seahawks (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): at Packers, TBD

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 1 (Sept. 8) vs. Patriots, 1 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 23): vs. Commanders (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): at Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): vs. Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 13): at Giants (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): vs. Eagles, 4:25 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): vs. Raiders, 1 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 7): at Ravens (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 17): at Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 12: BYE

Week 13 (Dec. 1) vs. Steelers, 1 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 9): at Cowboys (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 19): vs. Browns, 8:15 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 29): vs. Broncos, TBD

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): at Steelers, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 8): vs. Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): at Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): vs. Giants, 1 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): at Raiders, 4:25 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): at Commanders, 1 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 13) at Eagles, 1 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 20): vs. Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): vs. Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Chargers, 1 p.m.

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 (Nov. 17): at Saints, 1 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 21) vs. Steelers (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 2): vs. Broncos (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8) at. Steelers, 1 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15): vs. Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 19): at Bengals (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 29): vs. Dolphins (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): at Ravens, TBD

Dallas Cowboys

Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Browns, 4:25 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): vs. Saints, 1 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): vs. Ravens, 4:25 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 26): at Giants (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): at Steelers (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 13): vs. Lions, 4:25 p.m.

Week 7: BYE

Week 8 (Oct. 27): at 49ers (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): vs. Eagles, 4:25 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 18): vs. Texans (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 24): at Commanders, 1 p.m.

Week 13 (Nov. 28): vs. Giants (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 9): vs. Bengals (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): vs. Buccaneers (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Eagles, 4:25 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): vs. Commanders, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): vs. Steelers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): at Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): at Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): vs. Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 13): vs. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 17): at Saints (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): vs. Panthers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 17): vs. Falcons, 4:05 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 24) at Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 2): at Browns (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 14: BYE

Week 15 (Dec. 15): vs. Colts, 4:25 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Bengals, TBD

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): vs. Chiefs, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 8): vs. Rams (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): vs. Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 30): vs. Seahawks (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 5: BYE

Week 6 (Oct. 13): at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Vikings, 1 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): vs. Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Packers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Texans (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 17): vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 24): at Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 13 (Nov. 28): vs. Bears (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 5): vs. Packers (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15): vs. Bills, 4:25 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Bears, 1 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 30): at 49ers (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): vs. Vikings, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 6): at Eagles (Brazil), 8:15 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): vs. Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): at Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29) vs. Vikings, 1 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): at Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 13): vs. Cardinals, 1 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 20): vs. Texans, 1 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): vs. Lions, 4:25 p.m.

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 (Nov. 17): at Bears, 1 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 24): at 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 13 (Nov. 28): vs. Dolphins (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 5): at Lions (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Seahawks (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 23): vs. Saints (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Vikings, 1 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): vs. Bears, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): vs. Bears (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): at Vikings, 1 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): vs. Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 13): at Patriots, 1 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Packers, 1 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27) at Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 9 (Oct. 31): at Jets (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): vs. Lions (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 18): at Cowboys (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 24): vs. Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Week 14: BYE

Week 15 (Dec. 15) vs. Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 21): at Chiefs (Sat.), 1 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 25): vs. Ravens (Wed.), 4:30 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): at Titans, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 8): vs. Texans, 1 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): at Packers, 1 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): vs. Bears, 1 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): vs. Steelers, 1 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): at Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 13): at Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 20) vs. Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Texans, 1 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Vikings, 1 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): vs. Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 17): at Jets (SNF)

Week 12 (Nov. 24): vs. Lions, 1 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Patriots, 1 p.m.

Week 14: BYE

Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): vs. Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 28/29): at Giants, TBD

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): vs. Jaguars, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15) vs. Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 23): at Bills (MNF), 7:30 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): at Texans, 1 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): vs. Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 13): at Bears (England), 9:30 a.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 20): vs. Patriots (England), 9:30 a.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): vs. Packers, 1 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Eagles (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): vs. Vikings, 1 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 17): at Lions, 1 p.m.

Week 12: BYE

Week 13 (Dec. 1): vs. Texans, 1 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8) at Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15): vs. Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Raiders, 4:25 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 29): vs. Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): at Colts, TBD

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1 (Sept. 5): vs. Ravens, 8:20 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): vs. Bengals, 4:25 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): at Falcons (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29) at Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 7): vs. Saints (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 6: BYE

Week 7 (Oct. 20): at 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Raiders, 4:25 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 4): vs. Buccaneers (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10) vs. Broncos, 1 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 17): at Bills, 4:25 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 24) at Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 13 (Nov. 29): vs. Raiders (Black Friday), 3 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8): vs. Chargers (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 21): vs. Texans (Sat.), 1 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 25): at Steelers (Wed.), 1 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): at Broncos, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): at Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): vs. Panthers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): vs. Browns, 4:25 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): at Broncos, 4:05 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 13): vs. Steelers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): vs. Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 (Nov. 17): at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 24) vs. Broncos, 4:05 p.m.

Week 13 (Nov. 29): at Chiefs (Black Friday), 3 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8): at Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 16): vs. Falcons (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): vs. Jaguars, 4:25 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Saints, 1 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): vs. Chargers, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 8): vs. Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): at Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): at Steelers, 1 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): vs. Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.

Week 5: BYE

Week 6 (Oct. 13): at Broncos, 4:05 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 21): at Cardinals (MNF), 9 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): vs. Saints, 4:05 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): vs. Titans, 4:05 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 17): vs. Bengals, 4:25 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 25): vs. Ravens (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8): at Chiefs (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): vs. Broncos, 4:05 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 28/29): at Patriots, TBD

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): at Raiders, TBD

Los Angeles Rams

Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Lions (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): vs. 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): at Bears, 1 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): vs. Packers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 6: BYE

Week 7 (Oct. 20): vs. Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 24): vs. Vikings (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 11): vs. Dolphins (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 17): at Patriots, 1 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 24): vs. Eagles (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Saints, 4:05 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8): vs. Bills, 4:25 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 12): at 49ers (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 28/29): vs. Cardinals, TBD

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): vs. Seahawks, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 8): vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 12): vs. Bills (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 30): vs. Titans (MNF), 7:30 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): at Patriots, 1 p.m.

Week 6: BYE

Week 7 (Oct. 20) at Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): vs. Cardinals, 1 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 11): at Rams (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 17): vs. Raiders, 1 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 24): vs. Patriots, 1 p.m.

Week 13 (Nov. 28): at Packers (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8): vs. Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15) at Texans, 1 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): vs. 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Browns (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): at Jets, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Giants, 1 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): vs. 49ers, 1 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): vs. Texans, 1 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29) at Packers, 1 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): vs. Jets (England), 9:30 a.m.

Week 6: BYE

Week 7 (Oct. 20): vs. Lions, 1 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 24): at Rams (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): vs. Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 17): at Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 24): at Bears, 1 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 1): vs. Cardinals, 1 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8) vs. Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15): vs. Bears (MNF), 8 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 29): vs. Packers, 1 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): at Lions, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): vs. Seahawks, 1 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 19): at Jets (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): at 49ers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): vs. Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 13): vs. Texans, 1 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Jaguars (England), 9:30 a.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): vs. Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Bears, 1 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 17): vs. Rams, 1 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 24): at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 1): vs. Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 14: BYE

Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 28/29): vs. Chargers, TBD

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): vs. Bills, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 8): vs. Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): at Cowboys, 1 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): vs. Eagles, 1 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): at Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 7): at Chiefs (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 13): vs. Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 17): vs. Broncos (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): vs. Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 17): vs. Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 12: BYE

Week 13 (Dec. 1): vs. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8): at Giants, 1 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15): vs. Commanders, 1 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 23): at Packers (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 29): vs. Raiders, 1 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): at Buccaneers, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 8): vs. Vikings, 1 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): at Commanders, 1 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): at Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 26): vs. Cowboys (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 13): vs. Bengals (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 20): vs. Eagles, 1 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 28): at Steelers (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): vs. Commanders, 1 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Panthers (Germany), 9:30 a.m.

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (Nov. 24): vs. Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 13 (Nov. 28): at Cowboys (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8): vs. Saints, 1 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15): vs. Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 29): vs. Colts, TBD

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): at Eagles, TBD

New York Jets

Week 1 (Sept. 9): at 49ers (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): at Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 19): vs. Patriots (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): vs. Broncos, 1 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): at Vikings (England), 9:30 a.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 14): vs. Bills (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Steelers (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Patriots, 1 p.m.

Week 9 (Oct. 31): vs. Texans (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 17): vs. Colts (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 12: BYE

Week 13 (Dec. 1): vs. Seahawks, 1 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8): at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): vs. Rams, 1 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): vs. Dolphins, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 6): vs. Packers (Brazil, Friday), 8:15 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 16): vs. Falcons (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): at Saints, 1 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): at Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 5: BYE

Week 6 (Oct. 13): vs. Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Giants, 1 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Bengals, 4:25 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): vs. Jaguars (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 14): vs. Commanders (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 24): at Rams (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Ravens, 4:25 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8): vs. Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15): vs. Steelers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Commanders, 1 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 29): vs. Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): vs. Giants, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): at Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): vs. Chargers, 1 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): at Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): vs. Cowboys (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 13): at Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 20): vs. Jets (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 28): vs. Giants (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 9: BYE

Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Commanders, 1 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 17): vs. Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 21) at Browns (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8) vs. Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15) at Eagles, 4:25 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 21) at Ravens (Sat.), 4:30 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 25): vs. Chiefs (Wed.), 1 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): vs. Bengals, TBD

San Francisco 49ers

Week 1 (Sept. 9): vs. Jets (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): at Vikings, 1 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): at Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): vs. Patriots, 4:05 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): vs. Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 10): at Seahawks (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 20): vs. Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): vs. Cowboys (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 9: BYE

Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 17): vs. Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 24): vs. Packers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Bills (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8): vs. Bears, 4:25 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 12): vs. Rams (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Dolphins, 4:25 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 30): vs. Lions (MNF), 5:15 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): at Cardinals, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 8): vs. Broncos, 4:05 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): at Patriots, 1 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): vs. Dolphins, 4:05 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 30): at Lions (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): vs. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 10): vs. 49ers (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): vs. Bills, 4:05 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): vs. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 (Nov. 17): at 49ers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 24): vs. Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8): at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15): vs. Packers (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): vs. Vikings, 4:05 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 26): at Bears (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): at Rams, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 8): vs. Commanders, 4;25 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): at Lions, 1 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): vs. Broncos, 1 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): vs. Eagles, 1 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 3): at Falcons (TNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 13): at Saints, 1 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 21): vs. Ravens (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 4): at Chiefs (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): vs. 49ers, 1 p.m.

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (Nov. 24): at Giants, 1 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Panthers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8): vs. Raiders, 1 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Cowboys (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 29): vs. Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): vs. Saints, TBD

Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Bears, 1 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): vs. Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): vs. Packers, 1 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 30): at Dolphins (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 5: BYE

Week 6 (Oct. 13): vs. Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Lions, 1 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): vs. Patriots, 1 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 17): vs. Vikings, 1 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 24): at Texans, 1 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Commanders, 1 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8): vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15): vs. Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): vs. Texans, TBD