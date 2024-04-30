Free agency and the NFL Draft have come and gone, so it's time to truly start looking ahead to the 2024 season, which means a new batch of Power Rankings.

These are the first look-ahead rankings, with updates coming before the season begins. But this is a start.

The two-time-defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs begin at the top. After winning it last season with a team that hardly looked dominant at times, who are we to doubt them? As long as Patrick Mahomes is healthy, they are the favorites. Period.

The San Francisco 49ers, who lost the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, remain the favorite in the NFC, which is why they are in the second spot. The rest of the top 10 has some usual suspects in it, including the rising Houston Texans, who remain at No. 8 after cracking the top 10 in my post-Super Bowl rankings.

After making the playoffs with quarterback C.J. Stroud as a rookie in 2023, they should be poised to take a big step forward. The addition of receiver Stefon Diggs should help the offense. If Stroud makes the expected strides, he could be the MVP.

Another team on the rise is the Chicago Bears. Getting quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick as well as adding receivers Rome Odunze (ninth pick) and veteran Keenan Allen in a trade could make the offense dynamic. If Williams is as good as most think, watch out for the Bears potentially winning the division, especially if you remember how good the defense was down the stretch last year.

The Carolina Panthers remain at the bottom of the rankings as new coach Dave Canales faces a tough turnaround, mostly trying to get Bryce Young to be a better quarterback. They did make a few moves in the draft to try and help him, but he wasn't good as a rookie and he has to show he can stand in and consistently make throws.

The next batch of rankings before the season will be similar to these, barring some injuries or other issues that might take a player out. For now, it's the Chiefs again at the top and everybody else chasing them.