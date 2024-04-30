Former Denver Broncos standout Chris Harris Jr. announced his retirement on Tuesday, closing the book on one of the most accomplished careers for any undrafted player in NFL history. Harris is not alone in the annals of notable players who never heard their name called on draft day, however. In fact, even today, dozens of key starters and repeat Pro Bowlers began the same way.
With that in mind, here's a roundup of active undrafted players, assembled into an All-Undrafted Team for 2024:
Note: Asterisks denote players who've been selected to at least one Pro Bowl.
|Position
|Undrafted Player
|Year
|Original Team
|Current Team
QB
Tyler Huntley*
2020
Ravens
RB
2017
FB
Patrick Ricard*
2017
Ravens
Ravens
WR
2019
WR
Adam Thielen*
2013
TE
2020
Saints
OT
2021
Rams
OG
2020
C
2015
Patriots
Patriots
OG
2019
OT
2020
Cowboys
EDGE
2020
Eagles
EDGE
Shaquil Barrett*
2014
Broncos
Dolphins
DL
2020
Titans
Dolphins
DL
2019
Saints
Panthers
LB
2018
Jets
Commanders
LB
2019
CB
Charvarius Ward*
2018
Cowboys
49ers
CB
Kenny Moore II*
2017
Patriots
|CB
|Jonathan Jones
|2016
|Patriots
|Patriots
S
2022
Eagles
Eagles
S
2018
Bears
K
Justin Tucker*
2012
Ravens
Ravens
|P
|Tommy Townsend*
|2020
|Chiefs
|Texans
|KR
|Keisean Nixon
|2019
|Raiders
|Packers
|PR
|Deonte Harty*
|2019
|Saints
|Ravens
|LS
|Morgan Cox*
|2010
|Ravens
|Titans
And these, believe it or not, are just a sampling. Among other notable names who didn't make the cut: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke, Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed and a long list of kickers, including the Falcons' Younghoe Koo and Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey.