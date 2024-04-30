usatsi-charvarius-ward-49ers.jpg
Getty Images

Former Denver Broncos standout Chris Harris Jr. announced his retirement on Tuesday, closing the book on one of the most accomplished careers for any undrafted player in NFL history. Harris is not alone in the annals of notable players who never heard their name called on draft day, however. In fact, even today, dozens of key starters and repeat Pro Bowlers began the same way.

With that in mind, here's a roundup of active undrafted players, assembled into an All-Undrafted Team for 2024:

Note: Asterisks denote players who've been selected to at least one Pro Bowl.

PositionUndrafted PlayerYearOriginal TeamCurrent Team

QB

Tyler Huntley*

2020

Ravens

Ravens

RB

Austin Ekeler

2017

Chargers

Commanders

FB

Patrick Ricard*

2017

Ravens

Ravens

WR

Jakobi Meyers

2019

Patriots

Raiders

WR

Adam Thielen*

2013

Vikings

Panthers

TE

Juwan Johnson

2020

Saints

Saints

OT

Alaric Jackson

2021

Rams

Rams

OG

Aaron Brewer

2020

Titans

Dolphins

C

David Andrews

2015

Patriots

Patriots

OG

Ryan Bates

2019

Eagles

Bears

OT

Terence Steele

2020

Cowboys

Cowboys

EDGE

Bryce Huff

2020

Jets

Eagles

EDGE

Shaquil Barrett*

2014

Broncos

Dolphins

DL

Teair Tart

2020

Titans

Dolphins

DL

Shy Tuttle

2019

Saints

Panthers

LB

Frankie Luvu

2018

Jets

Commanders

LB

Azeez Al-Shaair

2019

49ers

Texans

CB

Charvarius Ward*

2018

Cowboys

49ers

CB

Kenny Moore II*

2017

Patriots

Colts

CBJonathan Jones2016PatriotsPatriots

S

Reed Blankenship

2022

Eagles

Eagles

S

Jonathan Owens

2018

Cardinals

Bears

K

Justin Tucker*

2012

Ravens

Ravens

PTommy Townsend*2020ChiefsTexans
KRKeisean Nixon2019RaidersPackers
PRDeonte Harty*2019SaintsRavens
LSMorgan Cox*2010
RavensTitans

And these, believe it or not, are just a sampling. Among other notable names who didn't make the cut: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke, Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed and a long list of kickers, including the Falcons' Younghoe Koo and Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey.