The NFL put Aaron Rodgers' return from a torn Achilles in prime time by selecting the New York Jets to open the season on "Monday Night Football" at the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

The good news for New York is the Jets' 40-year-old quarterback is well on his way to starting that game (Sept. 8) fully healthy given what he is doing during the organized team activities (OTAs) portion of the offseason schedule.

"For him to push the envelope and continue his rehab, he has no restrictions, and he looks good man," New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday about Rodgers. "The arm talent is still there, but it's really just reacclimating to everything, and we're trying a bunch of new stuff, too. Just trying to evolve within the offense."

When Saleh was asked the follow-up question on if Rodgers is taking snaps under center and having proper footwork on handoffs, the head coach had a brief reply about the extent of his quarterback's current capabilities.

"He is doing everything," Saleh said.

Rodgers backed up Saleh's pre-practice words with a strong practice performance on Tuesday, per the New York Daily News: He completed eight of his 10 throws in 11-on-11 drills, which included two touchdown passes. The 10-time Pro Bowler also connected on all five of his passes in 7-on-7 work.

"I feel like I can do anything," Rodgers said after practice on Tuesday, per Yahoo Sports. "I can run at top speed. It's just in those moments, the reactions coming naturally."

"I don't see a loss of velocity on the ball, I don't see a lack of movement. It's amazing," Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said of Rodgers' post-practice Tuesday, via Yahoo Sports. "He's found some source of the fountain of youth. He's got something figured out."

That caliber of performance will certainly be required for Rodgers while facing a 49ers pass rush in Week 1 that will include 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd -- the player who sacked him on the play during the "Monday Night Football" season opener in 2023 against the Buffalo Bills that resulted in Rodgers tearing his Achilles.