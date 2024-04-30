The New England Patriots stayed at No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and selected North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. And new head coach Jerod Mayo is aware that the current regime rests largely on the signal-caller's shoulders. First up, however: a summer competition for the starting job, with Mayo telling NFL.com this week he anticipates Maye and veteran Jacoby Brissett duking it out through training camp.

"Our legacy will be defined by and tied to the player who we draft at (No.) 3," Mayo said. "I know I asked the fans for patience. But they won't give me patience. I'm good with it. We're ready for the challenge. ... With (former coach) Bill (Belichick), we probably would have traded back to get more picks. Our path for so long has been accumulating more picks because it was our process. And we still believe in that. But we also believe when you're at a position at No. 3, you have to get it right and get a cornerstone player."

Maye is that cornerstone player, Mayo went on to argue, citing the rookie's ability to shake off adversity and elevate teammates. Now comes his first test: winning a first-team job. While the Patriots may have strayed from the Belichick-era philosophy of trading back near the top of the draft, Mayo explained that New England is prepared to follow his footsteps in actually naming a starter atop the quarterback depth chart.

"To go back to Bill, I don't think many rookies are ready to just jump in and play," Mayo said, per NFL.com. "At the end of the day, our philosophy is, the best players will play. Coming in as a rookie, hopefully (Maye is) a sponge. (There are) a lot of good players in that locker room. Look, Jacoby understands; he's a mentor. He's very smart, has great leadership skills, and hopefully Drake can learn something from him as well. I would say we're going to compete all spring, we're going to compete during training camp, and the best player will start."

Brissett, who rejoined the team as a free agent in March, began his career with the Patriots, entering the NFL as a third-round pick in 2016. While he spent just one season in New England before a trade to the Indianapolis Colts, which began a nearly decade-long run as a journeyman backup, Brissett has the initial edge over Maye in system experience. Prior to signing with the Patriots this offseason, and spending 2023 with the Miami Dolphins, the veteran worked under new Pats offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt with the Cleveland Browns.