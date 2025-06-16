Skip to Main Content
Overall 12-19 • ACC 5-15

NC State Wolfpack

NC State Wolfpack
  • Overall
    12-19
  • ACC
    5-15
NC State Wolfpack
Last Game
Sat, Mar 8 |
CW
@ Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes (7-24)
  • Watsco Center
70
Final
72
Game Recap

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
DUKE
 19-1 35-4
CLEM
 18-2 27-7
LVILLE
 18-2 27-8
SMU
 13-7 24-11
WAKE
 13-7 21-11
UNC
 13-7 23-14
STNFRD
 11-9 21-14
GATECH
 10-10 17-17
FSU
 8-12 17-15
PITT
 8-12 17-15
UVA
 8-12 15-17
ND
 8-12 15-18
VATECH
 8-12 13-19
CUSE
 7-13 14-19
CAL
 6-14 14-19
NCST
 5-15 12-19
BC
 4-16 12-19
MIAMI
 3-17 7-24
Schedule

Regular season
@
UNC
Wed, Feb 19
L 97-73
vs
WAKE
Sat, Feb 22
W 85-73
@
CUSE
Wed, Feb 26
L 74-60
@
GATECH
Sat, Mar 1
L 87-62
vs
PITT
Wed, Mar 5
W 71-63
@
MIAMI
Sat, Mar 8
L 72-70
  • Image thumbnail
    4:37

    What position is NC State's biggest strength for the 2025-26 season?

  • Image thumbnail
    4:31

    Why Darrion Williams is in the Preseason ACC Player of the Year discussion

  • Image thumbnail
    3:50

    What's the biggest test for NC State on the 2025-26 non-conference schedule

  • Image thumbnail
    2:28

    Will Wade on NC State roster construction for 2025-26: 'We feel confident we'll get to a great place'

  • Image thumbnail
    2:42

    NC State head coach Will Wade on hiring Andrew Slater as GM, his impact on roster construction

  • Image thumbnail
    3:25

    What NC State basketball adding PJ Haggerty would mean for the program

  • Image thumbnail
    3:04

    What NC State basketball is getting in Congolese center Paul Mbiya

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Aaron Fitt discusses what NC State needs to do to host a Raleigh Regional

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    NC State OF Brayden Fraasman: 'I've always been an aggressive hitter'

  • Image thumbnail
    3:26

    NC State starting pitcher Ryan Marohn: 'We're going out there and having fun'

  • Image thumbnail
    3:50

    What would NC State get with transfer center James Scott in the frontcourt?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    NC State in the mix for 'premier player' in Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams

  • Image thumbnail
    3:32

    What NC State could get from priority transfer Terrance Arceneaux

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Colt Langdon could be a strong future piece for NC State basketball

  • Image thumbnail
    2:48

    What NC State is getting in 5-star guard Matt Able in the 2025 class

  • Image thumbnail
    2:41

    NC State getting a 'dawg' in versatile transfer Quadir Copeland

  • Image thumbnail
    2:55

    What NC State basketball is getting in transfer guard Alyn Breed

  • Image thumbnail
    3:33

    NC State head coach Will Wade: 'We want to build a consistent winner, not a flash in the pan'

  • Image thumbnail
    3:20

    What would Will Wade bring to NC State if he accepts the head coach position?

  • Image thumbnail
    3:39

    NC State head coach Kevin Keatts on revenue sharing: 'It'll give us a better chance to compete'

Top Wolfpack News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
ACC 67.3
(310th) 		73.3
(200th)
Division I 69.6
(294th) 		70.4
(126th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 132
