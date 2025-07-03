Skip to Main Content
Overall 16-18 • SWAC 14-4

Jackson State Tigers

Jackson State Tigers
  • Overall
    16-18
  • SWAC
    14-4
Jackson State Tigers
Last Game
Sat, Mar 15 |
ESPU
vs Alabama State Hornets (20-16)
  • Gateway Center Arena
60
Final
56
Game Recap

SWAC Standings

Team Conf Overall
STHRN
 15-3 20-12
JACKST
 14-4 16-18
BCU
 13-5 17-16
ALST
 12-6 20-16
TEXSO
 12-6 15-17
ALCORN
 11-7 11-21
FAMU
 10-8 14-17
GRAM
 7-11 12-22
ALAM
 6-12 10-22
PVAM
 4-14 5-27
ARKPB
 3-15 6-25
MVSU
 1-17 3-28
Schedule

Regular season
vs
PVAM
Mon, Mar 3
W 88-74
@
ARKPB
Thu, Mar 6
W 76-69
@
MVSU
Sat, Mar 8
W 66-62
Postseason
vs
7
FAMU
Wed, Mar 12
W 91-76
vs
3
BCU
Fri, Mar 14
W 71-50
vs
5
ALST
Sat, Mar 15
L 60-56
Now Playing

Share Video

Top Tigers News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
SWAC 78.6
(54th) 		70.3
(109th)
Division I 71.4
(247th) 		74.6
(255th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 264
