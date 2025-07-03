Skip to Main Content
Overall 13-19 • USA 6-12

Sam Houston Bearkats

Sam Houston Bearkats
  • Overall
    13-19
  • USA
    6-12
Sam Houston Bearkats
Last Game
Tue, Mar 11 |
ESP+
@ Texas-El Paso Miners (18-15)
  • Propst Arena
65
Final
79
Conference USA Standings

Team Conf Overall
LIB
 13-5 28-7
MTSU
 12-6 22-12
JAXST
 12-6 23-13
KENSAW
 10-8 19-14
NMEXST
 10-8 17-15
LATECH
 9-9 20-12
WKY
 8-10 17-15
UTEP
 7-11 18-15
SAMHOU
 6-12 13-19
FIU
 3-15 10-23
Schedule

Regular season
@
WKY
Thu, Feb 20
W 78-62
@
MTSU
Sat, Feb 22
L 74-70
vs
LATECH
Sat, Mar 1
L 90-66
vs
UTEP
Thu, Mar 6
W 89-87
vs
NMEXST
Sat, Mar 8
W 76-69
Postseason
@
8
UTEP
Tue, Mar 11
L 79-65
Top Bearkats News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Conference USA 71.7
(201st) 		74.3
(223rd)
Division I 75.3
(136th) 		76.0
(294th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 178
