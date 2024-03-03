Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Sam Houston and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Middle Tennessee 48-36.

Sam Houston entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Middle Tennessee step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 12-16, Sam Houston 17-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the Sam Houston Bearkats are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Last Saturday, the Blue Raiders had just enough and edged the Hilltoppers out 74-72.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with three straight wins but they left with four. They came out on top against the Miners by a score of 65-54.

The Blue Raiders pushed their record up to 12-16 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.0 points per game. As for the Bearkats, they have been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 14 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 17-11 record this season.

Middle Tennessee will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the eight-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Middle Tennessee is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 1-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Sam Houston and the Blue Raiders pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Sam Houston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Sam Houston is a big 8-point favorite against Middle Tennessee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearkats as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sam Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.