Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 24-10 • SUMM 12-4

St. Thomas (MN) Tommies

St. Thomas (MN) Tommies
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    24-10
  • SUMM
    12-4
St. Thomas (MN) Tommies
ChevronDown
Last Game
Sun, Mar 9 |
@ Omaha Mavericks (22-13)
  • Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
75
Final
85
Game Recap

Summit Standings

Team Conf Overall
OMA
 13-3 22-13
STTHMN
 12-4 24-10
SDAKST
 11-5 20-12
NDAKST
 10-6 21-11
SDAK
 9-7 19-14
NDAK
 5-11 12-21
DENVER
 5-11 11-21
UMKC
 4-12 13-20
ORAL
 3-13 7-23
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
ORAL
Sat, Feb 22
L 71-66
vs
NDAK
Thu, Feb 27
W 86-71
vs
UMKC
Sat, Mar 1
W 65-59
Postseason
vs
7
DENVER
Thu, Mar 6
W 80-62
vs
6
NDAK
Sat, Mar 8
W 85-69
@
1
OMA
Sun, Mar 9
L 85-75
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:06

    Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week: #2 St. Thomas (MN) Advances to 1st Summit League Championship Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Booth Recap: North Dakota State at St. Thomas (2/2)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Tommies News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Summit 81.9
(19th) 		77.4
(297th)
Division I 83.1
(12th) 		74.8
(263rd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 118
Full Rankings