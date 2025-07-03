Last Game
@ Omaha Mavericks (22-13)
- Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|vs
|vs
|Postseason
|
vs
7
|
vs
6
|
@
1
-
Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week: #2 St. Thomas (MN) Advances to 1st Summit League Championship Game
Booth Recap: North Dakota State at St. Thomas (2/2)
NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly
Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School
BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released
Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players
Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent
Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show
Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026
Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Summit
|
81.9
(19th)
|
77.4
(297th)
|Division I
|
83.1
(12th)
|
74.8
(263rd)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|—
|NET
|118
|—