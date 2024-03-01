Halftime Report

St. Thomas and the Mavericks have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. St. Thomas has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Mavericks 45-20.

St. Thomas came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 14-16, St. Thomas 17-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks and the St. Thomas Tommies are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 29th at Schoenecker Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Mavericks came up short against the Roos and fell 63-58. Neb.-Omaha got off to an early lead (up 12 with 12:13 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Neb.-Omaha's loss came about despite a quality game from Frankie Fidler, who scored 29 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. Fidler continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Tommies also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Jackrabbits by a score of 77-72. St. Thomas has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Carter Bjerke, who scored 16 points. He didn't help St. Thomas' cause all that much against the Pioneers on February 10th but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Mavericks dropped their record down to 14-16 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Tommies, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-12 record this season.

Thursday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Neb.-Omaha haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like St. Thomas struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Neb.-Omaha is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

St. Thomas is a big 7.5-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. Thomas has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Neb.-Omaha.