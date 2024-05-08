The Arkansas Razorbacks have made six Final Four appearances in the NCAA Tournament, but first-year head coach John Calipari is looking to lead the program to its first Final Four since 1995. Calipari was hired following the departure of Eric Musselman, who led Arkansas to the Elite Eight in 2021 and 2022 before finishing with a losing record last season. Calipari coached Kentucky to four Final Fours and ranks ninth on the NCAA Division I all-time wins list with 855 victories. He had success at UMass and Memphis before spending 15 years at Kentucky, so he has proven himself to be a winning coach at multiple schools. Calipari's staff is currently building a new Arkansas basketball roster from scratch, bringing in a star-studded Arkansas basketball recruiting class to go along with multiple standouts from the college basketball transfer portal.

There are still many spots to fill on the Arkansas basketball roster, so Arkansas will remain in the headlines this summer. If you love the Razorbacks, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at HawgSports, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Arkansas.

The team of insiders at HawgSports.com are providing up-to-the-minute scoop on the latest intel surrounding the Arkansas basketball coaching transition and roster changes. Launched in 2002, HawgSports has established itself as the top source for insider Arkansas basketball coverage. Trey Biddy, Danny West and Connor Goodson have a combined 30 years of experience covering the Razorbacks professionally. And right now, HawgSports is offering 30% off the first year of an annual subscription*, so now is the time to sign up.

The team at HawgSports has full coverage of who is coming and who is going on the Arkansas basketball roster. Head to HawgSports now to see all the insider info.

Arkansas basketball roster departures

Trevon Brazile, a 6-foot-9 forward, was a preseason All-SEC selection last season but had a disappointing redshirt sophomore season and averaged 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game after returning from an ACL injury in December 2022 that ended his true sophomore year. But Brazile decided to sign an agent and declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, so Arkansas fans won't have the opportunity to see a bounceback junior year from him. Brazile announced his decision to enter the draft around the same time Calipari was signing with Arkansas as he still wanted to go pro.

The entire Arkansas roster from last season either entered the transfer portal or declared for the NBA Draft. That's not entirely a surprise as a coach like Calipari will target the type of player he wants from high schools and the transfer portal. He already flipped multiple of his freshman signees from Kentucky to Arkansas as there will be no shortage of potential NBA talent on the floor in Arkansas despite Brazile's decision to enter the 2024 NBA Draft. Join HawgSports to see the latest on all of Arkansas' roster changes.

Arkansas basketball news, roster

The first Arkansas roster under Calipari is starting to take shape after Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo and FAU transfer Johnell Davis both committed. Aidoo averaged 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Vols last season, providing Arkansas with a rim-protector on the defensive end. Davis was considered one of the top players in the portal after starring at FAU over the last few seasons, giving Calipari a proven winner and floor general.

They will team up with Kentucky transfer Zvonimir Ivisic, who has plenty of raw talent and is expected to take a step forward this season. Calipari also brought three five-star recruits with him from Kentucky in Karter Knox, Boogie Fland and Billy Richmond. The Razorbacks might be starting from scratch, but they are already among the top contenders in the college basketball futures odds for the 2024-25 season. Join HawgSports to get the latest on all of Arkansas' roster additions.

How to get insider Arkansas basketball roster updates

Calipari has already been in contact with multiple transfers from power-conference teams, so be sure to join HawgSports to see who they are and get the rest of the insider roster news.

Who are the top names Arkansas basketball is pursuing under coach John Calipari, and which power-conference transfers could land in Fayetteville? Go to HawgSports to see their insider information, all from a team of reporters with years of experience covering the Razorbacks, and find out. And reminder, HawgSports is offering 30% off the first year of an annual VIP membership*, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for a HawgSports annual subscription. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.