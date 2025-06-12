Skip to Main Content
Overall 22-12 • BIGE 13-7

  • Overall
    22-12
  • BIGE
    13-7
Last Game
Fri, Mar 21 |
@ 6 Illinois Fighting Illini (22-13)
  • Fiserv Forum
73
Final
86
Game Recap

Big East Standings

Team Conf Overall
STJOHN
 18-2 31-5
CREIGH
 15-5 25-11
UCONN
 14-6 24-11
MARQET
 13-7 23-11
XAVIER
 13-7 22-12
NOVA
 11-9 21-15
GTOWN
 8-12 18-16
BUTLER
 6-14 15-20
PROV
 6-14 12-20
DEPAUL
 4-16 14-20
SETON
 2-18 7-25
Schedule

Regular season
vs
CREIGH
Sat, Mar 1
W 83-61
@
BUTLER
Wed, Mar 5
W 91-78
vs
PROV
Sat, Mar 8
W 76-68
Postseason
vs
5
MARQET
Thu, Mar 13
L 89-87
@
11
TEXAS
Wed, Mar 19
W 86-80
@
6
ILL
Fri, Mar 21
L 86-73
Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big East 76.7
(80th) 		72.2
(168th)
Division I 78.1
(73rd) 		71.6
(165th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 45
