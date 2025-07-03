Skip to Main Content
Overall 25-12 • ATL10 12-6

Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Loyola Chicago Ramblers
  • Overall
    25-12
  • ATL10
    12-6
Loyola Chicago Ramblers
Last Game
Tue, Apr 1 |
ESP2
vs Chattanooga Mocs (29-9)
  • Hinkle Fieldhouse
80
Final
73
Game Recap

Atlantic 10 Standings

Team Conf Overall
VCU
 15-3 28-7
GMASON
 15-3 27-9
DAYTON
 12-6 23-11
LOYCHI
 12-6 25-12
STJOES
 11-7 22-13
STLOU
 11-7 19-15
STBON
 9-9 22-12
GWASH
 9-9 21-13
DUQ
 8-10 13-19
RI
 7-11 18-13
UMASS
 7-11 12-20
DAVID
 6-12 17-16
LSALLE
 5-13 14-19
RICH
 5-13 10-22
FORD
 3-15 12-21
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
vs
5
STLOU
Fri, Mar 14
W 72-64
@
1
VCU
Sat, Mar 15
L 62-55
@
4
SJST
Wed, Mar 19
W 73-70
@
1
SANFRAN
Sun, Mar 23
W 77-76
vs
6
KENTST
Wed, Mar 26
W 72-62
vs
5
CHATT
Tue, Apr 1
L 80-73
Full Schedule
Top Ramblers News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Atlantic 10 71.9
(193rd) 		70.8
(125th)
Division I 73.5
(189th) 		69.0
(81st)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 107
