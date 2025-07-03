Last Game
Tue, Apr 1 |
ESP2
vs Chattanooga Mocs (29-9)
- Hinkle Fieldhouse
Schedule
|Postseason
|
vs
5
|
@
1
|
@
4
|
@
1
|
vs
6
|
vs
5
-
0:54
Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week: #1 VCU Advances to the A-10 Championship for the Third Straight Year
-
1:43
Inside College Basketball: Is Loyola Chicago a Threat in the A-10 Tournament?
-
1:41
NCAAM Booth Recap: Loyola Chicago at Saint Louis (3/1)
-
2:01
Booth Recap: Loyola Chicago at Duquesne (2/8)
-
2:08
Booth Recap: St. Bonaventure at Loyola Chicago (2/4)
-
3:02
Booth Recap: Saint Joseph's at Loyola Chicago (2/1)
-
1:31
Booth Recap: Loyola Chicago at Dayton (1/18)
-
0:50
NCAAM Highlights: Loyola Chicago at Dayton (1/18)
-
1:30
NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly
-
0:51
Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School
-
2:12
BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released
-
2:57
Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players
-
3:42
Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent
-
1:36
Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?
-
1:51
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:00
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:14
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:54
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:56
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:05
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show
Top Ramblers News
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Atlantic 10
|
71.9
(193rd)
|
70.8
(125th)
|Division I
|
73.5
(189th)
|
69.0
(81st)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|—
|NET
|107
|—