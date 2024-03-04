A tough week for Kansas on the hardwood translated to a tough showing in the polls for the Jayhawks, as KU dropped seven spots from No 7 to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 released Monday after back-to-back Big 12 losses vs. BYU and Baylor. The fall was the largest among teams from the last week in the poll and it marked the first time since midway through the 2020-21 season that Kansas has not been ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll, ending a streak of 55 weeks.

The top of the rankings held steady with Houston remaining No. 1 for a second consecutive week with 52 first-place votes being earned by the Cougars. No. 2 and No. 3 flipped places this week after it was a close call last week, with UConn moving up to No. 2 and Purdue falling to No. 3. UConn earned six first-place votes to Purdue's four and edged the Boilermakers in total points, 1,462 to 1,459. Tennessee remained at No. 4 and Arizona moved up one spot to round out this week's top five.

Aside from Kansas getting bounced from top 10, the remainder of that portion of this week's rankings was comprised of the same teams, with Iowa State and North Carolina each moving up two spots to No. 6 and No. 7. Marquette fell to No. 8, Duke moved up one spot to No. 9 and Creighton after a weekend win over Marquette snuck into the top 10 at No. 10 for the first time since Week 6.

Elsewhere, big conference wins for Baylor and Gonzaga this week launched the Bears and Bulldogs to No. 15 and No. 23 in the latest poll, each moving up four spots and making them the biggest risers of the week. Baylor won at TCU then held off Kansas at home and Gonzaga won at San Francisco and at Saint Mary's to play its way firmly into Jerry Palm's projected bracket.

AP Top 25

1. Houston (52)

2. UConn (6)

3. Purdue (4)

4. Tennessee

5. Arizona

6. Iowa State

7. North Carolina

8. Marquette

9. Duke

10. Creighton

11. Baylor

12. Illinois

13. Auburn

14. Kansas

15. Kentucky

16. Alabama

17. South Carolina

18. Washington State

19. Gonzaga

20. BYU

21. San Diego State

22. Utah State

23. Saint Mary's

24. South Florida

25. Dayton

Others receiving votes: Nevada 42, Florida 39, Boise St. 26, Texas 10, Texas Tech 10, Indiana St 9, Appalachian St 6, New Mexico 5, FAU 4, James Madison 4, Princeton 3, Michigan St. 2, Villanova 2, Colorado St. 2, McNeese St. 2, Richmond 1.



