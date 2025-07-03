Last Game
Sun, Mar 23 |
@ 1 Duke Blue Devils (35-4)
- Lenovo Center
Big 12 Standings
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|
vs
3
|Postseason
|
vs
10
|
@
2
|
@
8
|
@
1
Top Bears News
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Big 12
|
71.2
(215th)
|
69.2
(94th)
|Division I
|
76.1
(111th)
|
69.8
(104th)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|37
|3
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|—
|NET
|30
|—