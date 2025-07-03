Skip to Main Content
Last Game
Sun, Mar 23 |
@ 1 Duke Blue Devils (35-4)
  • Lenovo Center
66
Final
89
Game Recap

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
HOU
 19-1 35-5
TXTECH
 15-5 28-9
BYU
 14-6 26-10
ARIZ
 14-6 24-13
IOWAST
 13-7 25-10
KANSAS
 11-9 21-13
WVU
 10-10 19-13
BAYLOR
 10-10 20-15
TCU
 9-11 16-16
KSTATE
 9-11 16-17
UTAH
 8-12 16-17
CINCY
 7-13 19-16
UCF
 7-13 20-17
OKLAST
 7-13 17-18
ARIZST
 4-16 13-20
COLO
 3-17 14-21
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
TCU
Tue, Mar 4
W 61-58
vs
3
HOU
Sat, Mar 8
L 65-61
Postseason
vs
10
KSTATE
Wed, Mar 12
W 70-56
@
2
TXTECH
Thu, Mar 13
L 76-74
@
8
MISSST
Fri, Mar 21
W 75-72
@
1
DUKE
Sun, Mar 23
L 89-66
Full Schedule
Top Bears News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big 12 71.2
(215th) 		69.2
(94th)
Division I 76.1
(111th) 		69.8
(104th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches 37 3
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 30
Full Rankings