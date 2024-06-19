The 2024 NBA Draft is less than a week away and the list of players who have accepted invites to the green room for Wednesday's draft has been determined, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The list is headlined by French big man Alex Sarr, Kentucky's Reed Sheppard and UConn's Donovan Clingan.

Green room invites are given to the top prospects for each year's draft and presidents or general managers of NBA teams are given a chance to vote on the top 25 players they think will be selected first. Most players who are given a green room invite are selected in the first round of the draft.

Out of the 25 players invited last season to the green room, 24 were selected in the first round of the draft. The only player who wasn't selected in the first round was Rayan Rupert, who was selected No. 43 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Most players who are invited to the green room accept the invitation. Purdue's Zach Edey, the two-time reigning Naismith Player of the Year, was given an invitation but declined. He will watch the draft from home with his family. Edey is projected as a first-round pick.

Players invited to 2024 NBA Draft green room

Players who have been given an invite to the green room with their ranking on the CBS Sports Big Board.