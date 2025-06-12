Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 7-24 • ACC 3-17

Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes

Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    7-24
  • ACC
    3-17
Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes
ChevronDown
Last Game
Sat, Mar 8 |
CW
vs NC State Wolfpack (12-19)
  • Watsco Center
70
Final
72
Game Recap

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
DUKE
 19-1 35-4
CLEM
 18-2 27-7
LVILLE
 18-2 27-8
SMU
 13-7 24-11
WAKE
 13-7 21-11
UNC
 13-7 23-14
STNFRD
 11-9 21-14
GATECH
 10-10 17-17
FSU
 8-12 17-15
PITT
 8-12 17-15
UVA
 8-12 15-17
ND
 8-12 15-18
VATECH
 8-12 13-19
CUSE
 7-13 14-19
CAL
 6-14 14-19
NCST
 5-15 12-19
BC
 4-16 12-19
MIAMI
 3-17 7-24
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
FSU
Wed, Feb 19
L 74-66
vs
VATECH
Sat, Feb 22
L 81-68
vs
2
DUKE
Tue, Feb 25
L 97-60
@
UNC
Sat, Mar 1
L 92-73
@
GATECH
Tue, Mar 4
L 89-74
vs
NCST
Sat, Mar 8
W 72-70
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    2026 PG Jasen Lopez at SOH Elite practice

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    2026 PF Nikos Koulisianis at SOH Elite practice

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Miami signee Dante Allen is a star in the making | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    2025 SF Shelton Henderson at Nike EYBL Memphis

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    2025 G Dante Allen at Nike EYBL Indianapolis

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    Latest Transfer Portal intel on Wesley Yates III | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Latest Transfer Portal intel on Jaland Lowe | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    2026 PF Caleb Gaskins at state finals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Miami's Jai Lucas on his experiences preparing him for being a head coach

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Miami's Jai Lucas on his key values for the basketball program

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    2026 SG Cello Jackson at state finals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    What impact could Jai Lucas have on Miami recruiting? | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Duke's Jon Scheyer on Jai Lucas amidst reports of being Miami's next coach

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    2026 SF Alex Constanza scores 34 points in final game of junior season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    2027 PG Myles Fuentes impresses in state tournament win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    2028 SF Laron Mack Jr. shines in state tournament win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    2026 PG Mason Fuentes makes big shots late in state tournament win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    2027 PF Jeremy Jenkins with 23 points and 11 rebounds in premier showdown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    2028 SG Branden Sharpe with double-double in district title game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    2028 SF Laron Mack Jr. shows flashes in district win

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Hurricanes News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
ACC 70.3
(238th) 		83.9
(360th)
Division I 74.0
(167th) 		80.6
(351st)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 225
Full Rankings