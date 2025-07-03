Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 29-9 • SOUTH 15-3

Chattanooga Mocs

Chattanooga Mocs
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    29-9
  • SOUTH
    15-3
Chattanooga Mocs
ChevronDown
Last Game
Thu, Apr 3 |
ESPN
@ UC Irvine Anteaters (32-7)
  • Hinkle Fieldhouse
85
Final / OT
84
Game Recap

Southern Standings

Team Conf Overall
CHATT
 15-3 29-9
NCGRN
 13-5 20-12
SAMFORD
 12-6 22-11
ETNST
 12-6 19-13
FURMAN
 11-7 25-10
WOFF
 10-8 19-16
VMI
 7-11 15-19
MERCER
 6-12 14-19
WCAR
 4-14 8-22
CIT
 0-18 5-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
vs
5
FURMAN
Sun, Mar 9
L 80-77 / OT
@
4
MTSU
Tue, Mar 18
W 109-103 / 3OT
vs
1
DAYTON
Sat, Mar 22
W 87-72
@
3
BRAD
Tue, Mar 25
W 67-65
@
5
LOYCHI
Tue, Apr 1
W 80-73
@
1
UCIRV
Thu, Apr 3
W 85-84 / OT
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    NCAAM Highlights: Dramatic finish in UNC Greensboro, Chattanooga game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Scouting PF Ace Flagg | Class of 2025

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Mocs News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Southern 81.8
(20th) 		73.2
(195th)
Division I 79.7
(45th) 		72.9
(207th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 115
Full Rankings