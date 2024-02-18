Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Furman and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They are fully in control with a 48-29 lead over Chattanooga.

Furman came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Chattanooga 18-8, Furman 14-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Furman Paladins and the Chattanooga Mocs are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 18th at Timmons Arena. The game is expected to be a close one, with Furman going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

We saw a pretty high 166.5-over/under line set for Furman's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with a 75-62 win over the Keydets on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Furman.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga waltzed into their matchup on Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with an 84-71 victory over the Buccaneers. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as Chattanooga did.

The Paladins' victory bumped their record up to 14-12. As for the Mocs, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-8 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Furman hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80 points per game. However, it's not like Chattanooga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Furman lost to the Mocs at home by a decisive 73-58 margin when the teams last played back in January. Will Furman have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Furman is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Chattanooga, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Furman has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chattanooga.