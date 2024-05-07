After a relatively disappointing NCAA Tournament showing in 2023, Duke took a step forward under second-year head coach Jon Scheyer in 2024, reaching the Elite Eight. Now, the Blue Devils are aiming for the Final Four, and will hope having the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, per 247Sports, is the key to doing that. Bringing in talent also meant a mass exodus from the 2023 Duke basketball roster, however, as 10 players left due to graduation, early entry into the NBA Draft, or transfer. The college basketball transfer portal is closed but players in it are still making decisions, so the Blue Devils are putting the finishing touches on their 2024-25 Duke basketball team.

Duke basketball roster departures

Kyle Filipowski (NBA), Jared McCain (NBA), Jeremy Roach (transfer) and Mark Mitchell (transfer) are the four biggest names departing. They were Duke's four leading scorers and accounted for nearly 50 combined points per game. Filipowski's exit was largely expected throughout the season, though McCain was a breakout star who reached one-and-done status. Roach, a two-time team captain, explored entry into the NBA Draft before ultimately landing at Baylor via the portal. Mitchell is joining Missouri as a transfer.

The bottom half of Duke's roster will also see a big shake up. Reserves Sean Stewart, T.J. Power, Jaden Schutt, Jaylen Blakes and Christian Reeves all departed via the portal. None of those players averaged more than 3.0 points per game or played double-digit minutes, so the Blue Devils will have an opportunity to replace them with higher impact players. Join The Devil's Den to see the latest on all of Duke's roster changes.

Duke basketball news, roster

The Blue Devils are bringing in one of the more talented recruiting classes in recent history. The six-man class features five of the top 18 players in the nation, according to 247Sports rankings. Small forward Cooper Flagg is the centerpiece. The 6-foot-9 small forward is the consensus top player in the 2024 recruiting cycle and is considered the early favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Duke has also landed two players from the transfer portal thus far. Mason Gillis comes over from Purdue as a graduate transfer after averaging 6.5 points per game in 2023-24. Syracuse transfer Maliq Brown (9.5 ppg in 2023-24) is staying in the ACC, and he'll be a familiar face for Duke after he scored 26 points again them in their matchup on Jan. 2 Join The Devil's Den to see the latest Duke basketball roster news.

