The Arkansas Razorbacks will have an entirely new look when the 2024-25 college basketball season tips off in the fall. Former head coach Eric Musselman left Fayetteville to take the same job at USC, and the Hawgs responded by hiring arguably the best recruiter in college basketball history, John Calipari. The former Kentucky coach was tasked with building an entirely new Arkansas basketball roster, as every scholarship player on the 2023-24 Arkansas basketball roster either graduated or transferred. Calipari hit the ground running, flipping multiple recruits from Kentucky to Arkansas in his first week on the job.

He has also had plenty of success in the Transfer Portal, signing the No. 1 ranked transfer class in the country, according to 247Sports. With holes remaining to be filled in the Arkansas basketball lineup, Calipari remains in contact with multiple players in the portal. If you love the Razorbacks, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at HawgSports, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Arkansas.

The team of insiders at HawgSports.com are providing up-to-the-minute scoop on the latest intel surrounding the Arkansas basketball coaching transition and roster changes. Launched in 2002, HawgSports has established itself as the top source for insider Arkansas basketball coverage. Trey Biddy, Danny West and Connor Goodson have a combined 30 years of experience covering the Razorbacks professionally. And right now, HawgSports is offering 30% off the first year of an annual subscription*, so now is the time to sign up.

The team at HawgSports has full coverage of who is coming and who is going on the Arkansas basketball roster. Head to HawgSports now to see all the insider info.

Arkansas basketball roster departures

Seven of Arkansas' nine-leading scorers from last season are seniors, so Hogs Nation expected there to be several new faces for the 2024-25 Arkansas basketball roster. What it didn't expect was that leading scorer Tramon Mark (16.2 points per game) would take his talents elsewhere. The native Texan, who began his career at Houston, is heading back to the Longhorn State as he joined Texas from the transfer portal.

Meanwhile, Trevon Brazile, who was the top underclassmen scorer for Arkansas last year with 8.6 ppg entered the 2024-25 college basketball transfer portal on May 1. He had previously declared for the NBA Draft as well and indicated that a return to Fayetteville was not in the cards. With other departures, that leaves the number of holdovers from last season's team at just two players -- Cade Arbogast and Lawson Blake -- both of whom made the team as walk-ons and combined to play all of seven minutes last year. Join HawgSports to see the latest on all of Arkansas' roster changes.

Arkansas basketball news, roster

Right off the bat, Calipari pillaged Kentucky's 2024 recruiting class. He flipped a trio of four-star prospects in small forward Karter Knox, brother of NBA player Kevin Knox, small forward Billy Richmond, and combo guard Boogie Fland. All three players are elite athletes that are capable of making an instant impact on both ends of the floor as freshmen.

Calipari's Transfer Portal haul included a pair of former Kentucky players in center Zvonimir Ivisic, who entered the portal following the 2024 NCAA Tournament, and small forward Adou Thiero. He also landed former FAU guard Johnell Davis, a key piece of the Owls' run to the Final Four in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and former Tennessee center Jonas Aidoo. Davis was ranked as the No. 2 transfer player in the country. Join HawgSports to get the latest on all of Arkansas' roster additions.

How to get insider Arkansas basketball roster updates

Calipari has already been in contact with multiple transfers from power-conference teams, so be sure to join HawgSports to see who they are and get the rest of the insider roster news.

Who are the top names Arkansas basketball is pursuing under coach John Calipari, and which power-conference transfers could land in Fayetteville? Go to HawgSports to see their insider information, all from a team of reporters with years of experience covering the Razorbacks, and find out. And reminder, HawgSports is offering 30% off the first year of an annual VIP membership*, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for a HawgSports annual subscription. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.