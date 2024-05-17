The North Carolina Tar Heels will enter the 2024-25 college basketball season with national championship aspirations. The Heels came up short in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, but still posted yet another solid season. Hubert Davis led his team to an ACC regular season title, a No. 1 seed in the March Madness bracket, and a trip to the Sweet 16. Despite losing several key pieces, the Tar Heels will return arguably their top player from last season, and Davis and his staff were able to reload with another top notch North Carolina basketball recruiting class. RJ Davis, who was named the ACC Player of the Year and became the first Tar Heel to win the Jerry West Award as the top shooting guard in the country, will be back for his final season of collegiate eligibility.

Davis averaged 21.2 points per game and knocked down nearly 40% of his 3-point attempts. The coaching staff is still trying to put the finishing touches on the 2024-25 North Carolina basketball roster and remains in contact with several players in the Transfer Portal.

North Carolina basketball roster departures

The most notable departure from the North Carolina basketball roster is big man Armando Bacot. The two-time All-American and four-time All-ACC selection leaves Chapel Hill as the program's all-time leader in rebounds, games played, and double-doubles. Bacot's leadership ability cannot be understated, and his maturity and influence made the coaching transition for UNC from Roy Williams to Hubert Davis seamless.

Another key departure for UNC is forward Harrison Ingram. The 6-foot-7 standout transferred to UNC prior to last season after spending the first two years of his career at Stanford. Ingram averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels in 2023-24. Ingram may still opt to return to North Carolina, but according to reports, he has cleaned out his locker and will likely stay in the NBA Draft. Join Inside Carolina to see the latest on all of North Carolina's roster changes.

North Carolina basketball news, roster

With three commitments in the Class of 2024 and one transfer addition, the Tar Heels are still actively seeking frontcourt help and one target is former Notre Dame and Vanderbilt forward Ven-Allen Lubin. The third-year player was a key reserve for the Fighting Irish in 2022-23 before transferring to Vanderbilt and averaging 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks for Jerry Stackhouse's squad.

With Stackhouse gone and Mark Byington taking over at Vanderbilt, Lubin entered the transfer portal on the last day it was open and he'll take an official visit to Chapel Hill. Lubin was originally the No. 74 overall prospect in the Class of 2022 according to the 247Sports college basketball recruiting rankings. He's currently listed as a four-star transfer prospect. Join Inside Carolina to get the latest on all of North Carolina's roster additions.

