Wofford Terriers @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: Wofford 15-12, Chattanooga 18-9

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Wofford Terriers and the Chattanooga Mocs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at McKenzie Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Terriers came up short against the Spartans and fell 58-47. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wofford has scored all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Chattanooga's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They received a tough blow as they fell 82-65 to the Paladins.

Despite the defeat, Chattanooga got a solid performance out of Honor Huff, who scored 26 points along with three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Huff has scored all season.

The Terriers' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-12. As for the Mocs, their defeat ended a six-game streak of away wins and brought them to 18-9.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Wofford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. However, it's not like Chattanooga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wofford is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 10-6 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Chattanooga is a solid 7-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Chattanooga has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wofford.