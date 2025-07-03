Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 19-14 • SUMM 9-7

South Dakota Coyotes

South Dakota Coyotes
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    19-14
  • SUMM
    9-7
South Dakota Coyotes
ChevronDown
Last Game
Sat, Mar 8 |
@ Omaha Mavericks (22-13)
  • Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
75
Final
100
Game Recap

Summit Standings

Team Conf Overall
OMA
 13-3 22-13
STTHMN
 12-4 24-10
SDAKST
 11-5 20-12
NDAKST
 10-6 21-11
SDAK
 9-7 19-14
NDAK
 5-11 12-21
DENVER
 5-11 11-21
UMKC
 4-12 13-20
ORAL
 3-13 7-23
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
STTHMN
Wed, Feb 19
W 85-80
@
OMA
Sat, Feb 22
L 93-85
@
NDAKST
Wed, Feb 26
L 82-78
vs
NDAK
Sat, Mar 1
W 92-79
Postseason
@
4
NDAKST
Fri, Mar 7
W 85-84
@
1
OMA
Sat, Mar 8
L 100-75
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week: #1 Omaha Advances to 3rd Summit League Tournament Championship Game

  • Image thumbnail
    2:24

    NCAAM Booth Recap: South Dakota State at South Dakota (2/16)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Coyotes News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Summit League 84.6
(6th) 		86.2
(363rd)
Division I 85.2
(3rd) 		83.7
(362nd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 233
Full Rankings