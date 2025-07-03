Skip to Main Content
Overall 14-17 • MIDAM 7-11

Central Michigan Chippewas

Central Michigan Chippewas
  • Overall
    14-17
  • MIDAM
    7-11
Central Michigan Chippewas
Last Game
Fri, Mar 7 |
ESP+
vs Northern Illinois Huskies (6-25)
  • McGuirk Arena
83
Final / 2OT
81
Game Recap

Mid American Standings

Team Conf Overall
AKRON
 17-1 28-7
MIAOH
 14-4 25-9
KENTST
 11-7 24-12
TOLEDO
 10-8 18-15
OHIO
 10-8 16-16
EMICH
 9-9 16-16
WMICH
 9-9 12-20
BGREEN
 8-10 14-18
CMICH
 7-11 14-17
BALLST
 7-11 14-17
BUFF
 4-14 9-22
NILL
 2-16 6-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
OHIO
Tue, Feb 18
L 84-82
@
WMICH
Sat, Feb 22
W 86-57
vs
BUFF
Tue, Feb 25
W 73-69
@
EMICH
Fri, Feb 28
L 84-73
@
BALLST
Tue, Mar 4
W 69-67
vs
NILL
Fri, Mar 7
L 83-81 / 2OT
Full Schedule
Share Video

Top Chippewas News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Mid-American 75.4
(102nd) 		73.2
(195th)
Division I 75.5
(131st) 		72.2
(191st)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 219
Full Rankings