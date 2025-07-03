Skip to Main Content
Overall 16-20 • CAA 5-13

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
  • Overall
    16-20
  • CAA
    5-13
Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
Last Game
Tue, Mar 11 |
@ UNC-Wilmington Seahawks (27-8)
  • CareFirst Arena
72
Final
76
Game Recap

Coastal Athletic Standings

Team Conf Overall
TOWSON
 16-2 22-11
NCWILM
 14-4 27-8
CHARLS
 13-5 24-9
WMMARY
 11-7 17-15
CAMP
 10-8 15-17
MNMTH
 10-8 13-20
DREXEL
 9-9 18-15
NEAST
 9-9 17-15
ELON
 8-10 17-16
HAMP
 8-10 17-16
HOFSTRA
 6-12 15-18
DEL
 5-13 16-20
STNYBRK
 4-14 8-24
NCAT
 3-15 7-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
NCWILM
Sat, Mar 1
L 88-58
Postseason
vs
13
STNYBRK
Fri, Mar 7
W 80-76
@
5
CAMP
Sat, Mar 8
W 79-62
@
4
WMMARY
Sun, Mar 9
W 100-78
@
1
TOWSON
Mon, Mar 10
W 82-72
@
2
NCWILM
Tue, Mar 11
L 76-72
Full Schedule
Top Fightin' Blue Hens News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Coastal Athletic 75.2
(111th) 		80.2
(332nd)
Division I 77.2
(86th) 		77.9
(324th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 235
Full Rankings