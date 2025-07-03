Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 8-19 • IVY 4-10

Pennsylvania Quakers

Pennsylvania Quakers
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    8-19
  • IVY
    4-10
Pennsylvania Quakers
ChevronDown
Last Game
Sat, Mar 8 |
ESP+
@ Princeton Tigers (19-11)
  • L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium
71
Final
95
Game Recap

Ivy Standings

Team Conf Overall
YALE
 13-1 22-8
CORN
 9-5 18-11
PRINCE
 8-6 19-11
DART
 8-6 14-14
HARV
 7-7 12-15
BROWN
 6-8 14-13
PENN
 4-10 8-19
CLMB
 1-13 12-15
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
BROWN
Sat, Feb 15
L 82-72
vs
DART
Fri, Feb 21
W 88-75
vs
HARV
Sat, Feb 22
L 79-78 / OT
@
CORN
Fri, Feb 28
L 90-62
@
CLMB
Sat, Mar 1
W 92-87
@
PRINCE
Sat, Mar 8
L 95-71
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Scouting PF Ace Flagg | Class of 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    Scouting PG Taylen Kinney | Class of 2026

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Quakers News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Ivy 75.3
(107th) 		80.2
(332nd)
Division I 69.6
(294th) 		77.4
(317th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 304 1
Full Rankings