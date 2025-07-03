Skip to Main Content
Overall 28-9 • BIG12 15-5

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech Red Raiders
  • Overall
    28-9
  • BIG12
    15-5
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Last Game
Sat, Mar 29 |
TBS
@ 1 Florida Gators (36-4)
  • Chase Center
79
Final
84
Game Recap

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
HOU
 19-1 35-5
TXTECH
 15-5 28-9
BYU
 14-6 26-10
ARIZ
 14-6 24-13
IOWAST
 13-7 25-10
KANSAS
 11-9 21-13
WVU
 10-10 19-13
BAYLOR
 10-10 20-15
TCU
 9-11 16-16
KSTATE
 9-11 16-17
UTAH
 8-12 16-17
CINCY
 7-13 19-16
UCF
 7-13 20-17
OKLAST
 7-13 17-18
ARIZST
 4-16 13-20
COLO
 3-17 14-21
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
vs
7
BAYLOR
Thu, Mar 13
W 76-74
vs
3
ARIZ
Fri, Mar 14
L 86-80
vs
14
NCWILM
Thu, Mar 20
W 82-72
vs
11
DRAKE
Sat, Mar 22
W 77-64
vs
10
ARK
Thu, Mar 27
W 85-83 / OT
@
1
FLA
Sat, Mar 29
L 84-79
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Latest NBA Draft intel on Darrion Williams | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Isaac Trotter's Way Too Early Top 5: (No. 5) Texas Tech Red Raiders | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Breaking News: JT Toppin returning to Texas Tech

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    CBB All-American Team: JT Toppin (Texas Tech Red Raiders)

  • Image thumbnail
    4:30

    No. 1 Florida's Depth is Leading the Gators Through the Big Dance | NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    NCAA Tournament Elite 8 Preview: Florida vs Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:25

    Elite 8 Preview: Texas Tech vs Florida

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Sweet 16 Recap: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Preview: Arkansas vs Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Clark Kellogg talks about John Calipari, Arkansas playing the underdog

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Chip Patterson's Sweet 16 Picks: West Region

  • Image thumbnail
    2:06

    NCAA Tournament 2nd Round Preview: Drake vs Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    The case for Texas Tech to win the West Region | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Inside College Basketball: #12 Texas Tech Avoids an Upset Over Arizona State

  • Image thumbnail
    3:08

    Inside College Basketball: Arizona State vs. #12 Texas Tech Predictions

  • Image thumbnail
    0:31

    McCasland on creating more shots for Chance McMillian

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Matchup Preview: Texas Tech at Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    Inside College Basketball: Can Kansas State Stop Texas Tech?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Previewing Iowa State at Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

Top Red Raiders News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big 12 78.3
(57th) 		68.7
(77th)
Division I 80.9
(28th) 		68.5
(69th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 8 1
Coaches 8 1
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) 7
NET 7
Full Rankings