Last Game
Sat, Mar 29 |
TBS
@ 1 Florida Gators (36-4)
- Chase Center
|Postseason
|
vs
7
|
vs
3
|
vs
14
|
vs
11
|
vs
10
|
@
1
-
1:43
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:44
Latest NBA Draft intel on Darrion Williams | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:59
Isaac Trotter's Way Too Early Top 5: (No. 5) Texas Tech Red Raiders | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
0:33
Breaking News: JT Toppin returning to Texas Tech
-
0:57
CBB All-American Team: JT Toppin (Texas Tech Red Raiders)
-
4:30
No. 1 Florida's Depth is Leading the Gators Through the Big Dance | NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown
-
1:14
NCAA Tournament Elite 8 Preview: Florida vs Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:25
Elite 8 Preview: Texas Tech vs Florida
-
1:40
Sweet 16 Recap: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas
-
1:21
NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Preview: Arkansas vs Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:17
Clark Kellogg talks about John Calipari, Arkansas playing the underdog
-
1:13
Chip Patterson's Sweet 16 Picks: West Region
-
2:06
NCAA Tournament 2nd Round Preview: Drake vs Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:26
The case for Texas Tech to win the West Region | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:26
Inside College Basketball: #12 Texas Tech Avoids an Upset Over Arizona State
-
3:08
Inside College Basketball: Arizona State vs. #12 Texas Tech Predictions
-
0:31
McCasland on creating more shots for Chance McMillian
-
2:00
Matchup Preview: Texas Tech at Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:03
Inside College Basketball: Can Kansas State Stop Texas Tech?
-
1:34
Previewing Iowa State at Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Big 12
|
78.3
(57th)
|
68.7
(77th)
|Division I
|
80.9
(28th)
|
68.5
(69th)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|8
|1
|Coaches
|8
|1
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|7
|—
|NET
|7
|—