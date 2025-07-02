Skip to Main Content
Overall 19-13 • BIG12 10-10

West Virginia Mountaineers

  • Overall
    19-13
  • BIG12
    10-10
Last Game
Wed, Mar 12 |
vs Colorado Buffaloes (14-21)
  • T-Mobile Center
67
Final
60
Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
HOU
 19-1 35-5
TXTECH
 15-5 28-9
BYU
 14-6 26-10
ARIZ
 14-6 24-13
IOWAST
 13-7 25-10
KANSAS
 11-9 21-13
WVU
 10-10 19-13
BAYLOR
 10-10 20-15
TCU
 9-11 16-16
KSTATE
 9-11 16-17
UTAH
 8-12 16-17
CINCY
 7-13 19-16
UCF
 7-13 20-17
OKLAST
 7-13 17-18
ARIZST
 4-16 13-20
COLO
 3-17 14-21
Schedule

Regular season
@
9
TXTECH
Sat, Feb 22
L 73-51
vs
TCU
Tue, Feb 25
W 73-55
@
25
BYU
Sat, Mar 1
L 77-56
@
UTAH
Tue, Mar 4
W 71-69
vs
UCF
Sat, Mar 8
W 72-65
Postseason
vs
16
COLO
Wed, Mar 12
L 67-60
default-cbs-image
  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    2025 NBA Draft Round 2 Gems: PG Javon Small (West Virginia)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Braydon Hawthorne is a star in the making | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    Ross Hodge speaks fondly of Bob Huggins

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Other coaches supported WVU hiring Ross Hodge

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    North Texas relationships helped Baker land on Hodge

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    What is Ross Hodge's plan for his assistant coaches?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    What was it that Wren Baker prioritized in his coaching search?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Hodge believes that defense wins championships

  • Image thumbnail
    4:19

    What a Ross Hodge practice looks like

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Will Wren Baker change his approach to coaching searches?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    What is WVU going to do with the large buyout?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    What is WVU's approach to buyouts?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    WVU positioning itself as super leagues start forming

  • Image thumbnail
    2:18

    There's a growing financial gap in the conferences - and WVU recognizes it

  • Image thumbnail
    3:06

    Let's talk NCAA Tournament seeding for WVU Hoops

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Where West Virginia stands when it comes to the NCAA Tournament | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Bubble Watch: Big 12 Conference Outlook | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:58

    What were our takeaways from WVU Baseball's start to the season?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:41

    Six games left - what are WVU's chances?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Would an opponent be excited or worried seeing WVU in the NCAA Tournament?

Top Mountaineers News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big 12 63.5
(354th) 		65.3
(31st)
Division I 68.2
(315th) 		64.8
(20th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 51
Full Rankings