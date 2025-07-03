Skip to Main Content
Overall 25-10 • WCC 13-5

San Francisco Dons

San Francisco Dons
  • Overall
    25-10
  • WCC
    13-5
San Francisco Dons
Last Game
Sun, Mar 23 |
ESP2
vs Loyola Chicago Ramblers (25-12)
  • War Memorial Gymnasium
77
Final
76
Game Recap

West Coast Standings

Team Conf Overall
MARYCA
 17-1 29-6
GONZAG
 14-4 26-9
SANFRAN
 13-5 25-10
SNCLRA
 12-6 21-13
OREGST
 10-8 20-13
WASHST
 8-10 19-15
LOYMRY
 8-10 17-15
PORT
 7-11 12-20
PEPPER
 4-14 13-22
UOP
 4-14 9-24
USD
 2-16 6-27
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
OREGST
Wed, Feb 26
W 74-72
vs
GONZAG
Sat, Mar 1
L 95-75
Postseason
vs
6
WASHST
Sun, Mar 9
W 86-75
@
2
GONZAG
Mon, Mar 10
L 85-76
vs
8
UTVALL
Wed, Mar 19
W 79-70
vs
5
LOYCHI
Sun, Mar 23
L 77-76
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Top Dons News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
West Coast 75.5
(101st) 		72.1
(164th)
Division I 76.0
(115th) 		69.1
(84th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 64
Full Rankings