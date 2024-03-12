Halftime Report

Who's Playing

San Fran. Dons @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: San Fran. 22-9, Gonzaga 24-6

How To Watch

What to Know

San Fran. is 0-10 against Gonzaga since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. The San Fran. Dons and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena in a West Coast postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

San Fran. put the finishing touches on their tenth blowout victory of the season on Sunday. They blew past the Pilots 72-51. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 42-19.

San Fran.'s win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Marcus Williams, who scored 16 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Ndewedo Newbury, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga came tearing into last Saturday's match with seven straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 70-57 victory over the Gaels.

Gonzaga's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ryan Nembhard led the charge by dropping a double-double on 20 points and ten assists. Another player making a difference was Graham Ike, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.

The Dons' win bumped their record up to 23-9. As for the Bulldogs, their win was their eighth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 24-6.

San Fran. is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep San Fran.'s opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-6 record against the spread vs Gonzaga over their last nine matchups.

San Fran. lost to Gonzaga on the road by a decisive 86-68 margin in their previous matchup last Thursday. Can San Fran. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Gonzaga is a big 8-point favorite against San Fran., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

Series History

Gonzaga has won all of the games they've played against San Fran. in the last 3 years.