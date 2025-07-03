Skip to Main Content
Overall 15-17 • BIGW 9-11

UC Davis Aggies

UC Davis Aggies
  • Overall
    15-17
  • BIGW
    9-11
UC Davis Aggies
Last Game
Wed, Mar 12 |
ESP+
vs Cal Poly Mustangs (16-19)
  • Lee's Family Forum
86
Final
76
Game Recap

Big West Standings

Team Conf Overall
CALSD
 18-2 30-5
UCIRV
 17-3 32-7
CSN
 14-6 22-11
UCRIV
 14-6 21-13
UCSB
 11-9 21-13
UCDAV
 9-11 15-17
CPOLY
 8-12 16-19
CSBAK
 8-12 14-19
HAWAII
 7-13 15-16
LNGBCH
 3-17 7-25
CSFULL
 1-19 6-26
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
CSBAK
Thu, Feb 20
L 71-66
vs
CSN
Sat, Feb 22
L 65-62
@
HAWAII
Sun, Mar 2
L 78-70
vs
UCIRV
Thu, Mar 6
L 88-59
vs
CALSD
Sat, Mar 8
L 68-57
Postseason
vs
7
CPOLY
Wed, Mar 12
L 86-76
Full Schedule
Top Aggies News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big West 65.9
(330th) 		68.4
(72nd)
Division I 68.0
(317th) 		70.3
(122nd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 237
Full Rankings