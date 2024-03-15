Who's Playing

Hawaii Warriors @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: Hawaii 19-13, UC Davis 19-12

How To Watch

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies and the Hawaii Warriors are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Dollar Loan Center in a Big West postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

UC Davis waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with an 88-78 victory over the Beach. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as UC Davis did.

Meanwhile, Hawaii had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Thursday. They came out on top against the Matadors by a score of 75-68.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Hawaii to victory, but perhaps none more so than Noel Coleman, who scored 12 points along with three steals. Justin McKoy was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

The Aggies are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 19-12 record this season. As for the Warriors, their win bumped their record up to 20-13.

Looking forward, UC Davis is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

UC Davis was able to grind out a solid win over Hawaii in their previous matchup back in February, winning 75-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for UC Davis since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Hawaii is a slight 1-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

Hawaii has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.