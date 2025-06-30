Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 21-11 • ACC 13-7

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest Demon Deacons
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    21-11
  • ACC
    13-7
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
ChevronDown
Last Game
Thu, Mar 13 |
ESPN
vs North Carolina Tar Heels (23-14)
  • Spectrum Center
68
Final
59
Game Recap

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
DUKE
 19-1 35-4
CLEM
 18-2 27-7
LVILLE
 18-2 27-8
SMU
 13-7 24-11
WAKE
 13-7 21-11
UNC
 13-7 23-14
STNFRD
 11-9 21-14
GATECH
 10-10 17-17
FSU
 8-12 17-15
PITT
 8-12 17-15
UVA
 8-12 15-17
ND
 8-12 15-18
VATECH
 8-12 13-19
CUSE
 7-13 14-19
CAL
 6-14 14-19
NCST
 5-15 12-19
BC
 4-16 12-19
MIAMI
 3-17 7-24
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
NCST
Sat, Feb 22
L 85-73
vs
UVA
Wed, Feb 26
L 83-75
vs
ND
Sat, Mar 1
W 74-71
@
2
DUKE
Mon, Mar 3
L 93-60
vs
GATECH
Sat, Mar 8
W 69-43
Postseason
vs
5
UNC
Thu, Mar 13
L 68-59
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    ACC Tournament Highlights: No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Wake Forest (3/13)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Where does Hunter Sallis stand as a potential NBA player? | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Game Preview: Notre Dame at Wake Forest | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Where Wake Forest stands when it comes to the NCAA Tournament | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    Where does Wake Forest stand on the NCAA Tournament bubble? | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    NCAAM Highlights: No. 18 Florida vs. Wake Forest (11/28)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    ACC Season Preview: Wake Forest Demon Deacons | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Kaden Magwood rises to the Top 50 of the 2025 class | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Wake Forest has the personnel to win the ACC | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Analyzing what's ailing Omaha Biliew | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    4:30

    John Poulakidas drops 49 points in 2OT win over Bolingbrook

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Demon Deacons News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
ACC 72.2
(178th) 		70.2
(106th)
Division I 70.2
(275th) 		68.0
(56th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 69
Full Rankings