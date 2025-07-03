Last Game
Sat, Apr 5 |
FOX
@ Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-14)
- T-Mobile Arena
Schedule
|Postseason
@
4
@
1
@
2
|vs
|vs
|@
Top Broncos News
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Mountain West
73.9
(140th)
66.3
(42nd)
|Division I
75.7
(127th)
66.9
(40th)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|Coaches
|NR
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|NET
|44
|—