Overall 26-11 • MWC 14-6

  • Overall
    26-11
  • MWC
    14-6
Last Game
Sat, Apr 5 |
FOX
@ Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-14)
  • T-Mobile Arena
69
Final
79
Game Recap

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
NMEX
 17-3 27-8
COLOST
 16-4 26-10
UTAHST
 15-5 26-8
BOISE
 14-6 26-11
SDGST
 14-6 21-10
UNLV
 11-9 18-15
NEVADA
 8-12 17-16
SJST
 7-13 15-20
WYO
 5-15 12-20
FRESNO
 2-18 6-26
AF
 1-19 4-28
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
@
4
SDGST
Thu, Mar 13
W 62-52
@
1
NMEX
Fri, Mar 14
W 72-69
@
2
COLOST
Sat, Mar 15
L 69-56
vs
GWASH
Mon, Mar 31
W 89-59
vs
BUTLER
Wed, Apr 2
W 100-93
@
NEB
Sat, Apr 5
L 79-69
Full Schedule
Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Mountain West 73.9
(140th) 		66.3
(42nd)
Division I 75.7
(127th) 		66.9
(40th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 44
Full Rankings