Halftime Report

Colorado is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Colorado leads 26-24 over Boise State.

Colorado came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Colorado 22-9, Boise State 22-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to clash at 9:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at University of Dayton Arena in a Mountain West postseason contest. Colorado does have the home-court advantage, but Boise State is expected to win by 2.5 points.

The point spread may have favored Boise State last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-66 to the Lobos.

Boise State's loss came about despite a quality game from Tyson Degenhart, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. Degenhart has been hot recently, having posted 11 or more rebounds the last three times he's played.

Even though they lost, Boise State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. This was only their third loss (out of ten games) when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, after a string of eight wins, Colorado's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 75-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ducks.

KJ Simpson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 23 points along with six rebounds. He didn't help Colorado's cause all that much against Wash. State on Friday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Broncos' loss dropped their record down to 22-10. As for the Buffaloes, their defeat dropped their record down to 24-10.

Boise State beat Colorado 68-55 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Does Boise State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Colorado turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Colorado is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Boise State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

Boise State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.