Overall 36-4 • SEC 14-4

Florida Gators

Florida Gators
  • Overall
    36-4
  • SEC
    14-4
Florida Gators
Last Game
Mon, Apr 7 |
@ 1 Houston Cougars (35-5)
  • Alamodome
65
Final
63
Game Recap

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
AUBURN
 15-3 32-6
FLA
 14-4 36-4
BAMA
 13-5 28-9
TENN
 12-6 30-8
TEXAM
 11-7 23-11
UK
 10-8 24-12
MISS
 10-8 24-12
MIZZOU
 10-8 22-12
MISSST
 8-10 21-13
ARK
 8-10 22-14
VANDY
 8-10 20-13
UGA
 8-10 20-13
OKLA
 6-12 20-14
TEXAS
 6-12 19-16
LSU
 3-15 14-18
SC
 2-16 12-20
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
vs
16
NORFLK
Fri, Mar 21
W 95-69
vs
8
UCONN
Sun, Mar 23
W 77-75
vs
4
MD
Thu, Mar 27
W 87-71
vs
3
TXTECH
Sat, Mar 29
W 84-79
@
1
AUBURN
Sat, Apr 5
W 79-73
@
1
HOU
Mon, Apr 7
W 65-63
Full Schedule
Top Gators News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
SEC 82.4
(16th) 		71.6
(151st)
Division I 84.8
(5th) 		69.6
(91st)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 1 2
Coaches 1 2
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) 6
NET 4
Full Rankings